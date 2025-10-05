 Heartwarming! Sergio Busquets Given Guard Of Honour By Inter Miami Players Ahead Of Legendary Mid-Fielder's Retirement; Video
Renowned football club Inter Miami couldn't help but give their champion player Sergio Busquets a fitting send-off as he prepares to sign off his career. The players gave the legendary mid-fielder a guard of honour as he stepped on to the field at the Chase Stadium in Florida ahead of the bout against New England in the MLS match. Busquets was seen stepping on to the field with his family.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, October 05, 2025, 01:20 PM IST
article-image
Sergio Busquets with his wife and three sons. | (Credits: X)

Renowned football club Inter Miami couldn't help but give their champion player Sergio Busquets a fitting send-off as he prepares to sign off his career. The players gave the legendary mid-fielder a guard of honour as he stepped on to the field at the Chase Stadium in Florida ahead of the bout against New England in the Major League Soccer (MLS). Busquets was seen stepping on to the field with his family.

The 37-year-old, who made a move to the American shores in 2023, after spending more than two decades in Barcelona, earlier announced that the 2025 MLS season would be his last. Having made his senior debut in 2009, Busquets retired from international football in the year 2022

Watch the below video of the guard of honour the Inter Miami players gave him:

"A part of me, of my heart, will always be here with you" - Sergio Busquets

Busquets reacted to the gesture, claiming that he has been left speechless by the gesture and is determined to win the title for Inter Miami.

"I have no words. A part of me, of my heart, will always be here with you. Hopefully it can end in the best way possible. Which is being in the playoffs and going for the title."

Inter Miami head coach Javier Mascherano paid tribute to the 37-year-old saying:

"To learn how to play from Busi is difficult, because what he does is practically one of a kind. It’s difficult to copy him. For this club, it’s been a privilege to have a player like Busquets."

The Spainard has made over a staggering 700 appearances for FC Barcelona, clinching 32 trophies for them, including 9 La Liga crowns.

