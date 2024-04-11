'He Said India Food Comes In His Top 5 List': Neeraj Chopra Spills The Beans On His Conversation With Roger Federer

Roger Federer and Neeraj Chopra. | (Credits: Twitter)

India's track and field athlete Neeraj Chopra has opened up on his chat with Tennis legend Roger Federer when the two met in Zurich, Switzerland, earlier this year. Chopra spilled the beans on the fact that Indian food comes in top 5 for him and they notably spoke on various other topics.

Their meeting in Zurich in January saw the Swiss Tennis stalwart give an autographed Tennis racquet to Chopra, who in turn handed the 20-time grand-slam champion a signed jersey from the Asian Games tournament.

An absolute honour to meet a sporting icon, whose career has been and continues to be an inspiration to people.



I had a great time talking to you, and hopefully we’ll meet again. @rogerfederer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kQUjiiBdB9 — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) January 25, 2024

Speaking in a virtual briefing, here's what the 26-year-old 'golden boy' stated:

"So it should be balanced and overall we had a normal conversation. I asked him about Indian food and he said India food comes in his top 5 list."

"He is a nice person and he has positive vibes" - Neeraj Chopra on Roger Federer

Chopra revealed that one of the advice he asked Federer was about his longevity and believes the inputs were quite fruitful.

It was good, as an athlete it feels good to meet another athlete. He is a nice person and he has positive vibes. I asked him that he had a long career, he played at the top level and maintained everything so how did he do it? Even though both sports are different sport still he played for so long and the mentality that he had. I agreed with him. He said that as athletes we have to balance what we have to play. If we play more it means less training, you will get tired, more injuries and more travelling."

Federer made his debut as a 17-year-old in 1998 and retired from the sport in September 2022.