 'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage Announcement
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage Announcement

'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage Announcement

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim faces major controversy after his ex-wife Sannia Ashfaq made serious allegations on social media following his second marriage to influencer Nyla Raja. On February 17, 2026, Ashfaq claimed that during their six-year marriage, Wasim forced her to have an abortion in December 2023, calling him a “murderer” and sharing evidence.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 02:02 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after his ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, made serious allegations on social media following news of his second marriage to influencer Nyla Raja. The dramatic developments unfolded on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, when Ashfaq shared an emotional post on her official Instagram account.

In her statement, Sannia alleged that during their six-year marriage, Imad treated her poorly. The post included a shocking claim regarding an abortion in December 2023, writing, “In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it.”

Ashfaq further accused the left-handed all-rounder of infidelity and criticized Islamabad United, the Pakistan Super League team he represents, for supporting him despite her allegations. She wrote, “He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape.”

'The cheater has finally been exposed...' says Sannia Ashfaq

FPJ Shorts
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Hrithik Roshan Does This 'Impossible' Eye Treatment, Actor Dropped Number Down By Half; Know Details
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
Bigg Boss 20: Is Redheemaa The First Confirmed Contestant On Salman Khan's Show?
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
UP Board 10th and 12th Exams To Begin Tomorrow: Check Timings, Entry Rules, And Exam Day Guidelines; Over 52 Lakh Students To Appear
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive
Tu Yaa Main Film Composer Prateek Rajagopal Opens Up On Bollywood Debut- FPJ Exclusive

The former cricketer’s ex-wife also posted footage of Imad’s recent marriage with Nyla Raja, adding: “Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids; the cheater has finally been exposed.” She concluded her posts by demanding justice for her children, using hashtags such as #homewrecker and #cheater.

In response, Imad Wasim has stated that their marriage ended due to ongoing personal issues and requested that the public respect the privacy of both families amid the controversy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage...
'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage...
Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth...
Will Jutta Leerdam Earn $1 Million For Flashing Nike Sports Bra At Winter Olympics? Know Truth...
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan;...
Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Spiritual Leader Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan;...
Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada's Power Hitter Smashes Phenomenal Century Against New Zealand During ICC...
Who Is Yuvraj Samra? Canada's Power Hitter Smashes Phenomenal Century Against New Zealand During ICC...
All Is Well! Suryakumar Yadav & Kuldeep Yadav Recreate Viral Tense Moment Ahead Of IND vs NED ICC...
All Is Well! Suryakumar Yadav & Kuldeep Yadav Recreate Viral Tense Moment Ahead Of IND vs NED ICC...