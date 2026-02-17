'He Cheated On Me...': Imad Wasim Faces Explosive Allegations From Ex‑Wife After Second Marriage Announcement

Image: X

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has found himself at the center of a heated controversy after his ex-wife, Sannia Ashfaq, made serious allegations on social media following news of his second marriage to influencer Nyla Raja. The dramatic developments unfolded on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, when Ashfaq shared an emotional post on her official Instagram account.

In her statement, Sannia alleged that during their six-year marriage, Imad treated her poorly. The post included a shocking claim regarding an abortion in December 2023, writing, “In December 2023, he got my child aborted in Lahore. He’s a murderer, and I have a video that proves it.”

Ashfaq further accused the left-handed all-rounder of infidelity and criticized Islamabad United, the Pakistan Super League team he represents, for supporting him despite her allegations. She wrote, “He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited no cheater or murderer should get an escape.”

'The cheater has finally been exposed...' says Sannia Ashfaq

The former cricketer’s ex-wife also posted footage of Imad’s recent marriage with Nyla Raja, adding: “Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids; the cheater has finally been exposed.” She concluded her posts by demanding justice for her children, using hashtags such as #homewrecker and #cheater.

In response, Imad Wasim has stated that their marriage ended due to ongoing personal issues and requested that the public respect the privacy of both families amid the controversy.