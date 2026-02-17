MEGA IPL TWIST! Is Gautam Gambhir Set To Join Rajasthan Royals Franchise? Here's What We Know So Far

Gautam Gambhir. | Image: X

Reports have emerged that Gautam Gambhir, currently the head coach of the India national cricket team, has been approached with a high-profile offer from IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals. According to multiple media reports, as the Royals undergo an ownership transition, one of the new stakeholders has proposed a triple-role package offering Gambhir a position as CEO, mentor and partner, along with a minority equity stake (around 2–3 %) in the franchise.

The proposed package, reportedly outlined by Dainik Jagran, reflects the franchise’s intent to bring in a leader with a proven track record in the Indian Premier League. Gambhir previously enjoyed IPL success with Kolkata Knight Riders, leading them to championship titles, twice as captain and once as mentor, and also mentored Lucknow Super Giants to back-to-back playoff appearances.

However, Gambhir’s current commitments as India’s head coach, a role he assumed in July 2024, present a significant obstacle. His contract with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) runs through the 2027 One-Day World Cup, and under the Lodha Committee reforms upheld by the Supreme Court of India, individuals cannot hold a position with an IPL franchise while serving in a national team coaching role due to conflict-of-interest rules.

Accepting the Royals’ offer would require Gambhir to relinquish his position with the Indian team, a step he has so far shown no indication of taking. Sources close to the coach suggest he remains focused on his national duties, including India’s T20 World Cup campaign and future objectives like the 2028 Olympics cricket debut.

While the Rajasthan Royals’ approach highlights Gambhir’s enduring appeal and leadership credentials, his likely continuation with the national team means an IPL return in an executive or coaching capacity remains improbable in the immediate future.