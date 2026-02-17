 Video: Barack Obama Grabs Spotlight At 2026 NBA All-Star Game With Quick Courtside Save
Former US President Barack Obama went viral at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game after snagging a loose ball courtside and returning it to Devin Booker. Sitting beside Michelle Obama, he later joined Reggie Miller for an interview. Team USA Stars beat Team World 37-35, while Obama also clarified recent remarks about extraterrestrial life

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
The 2026 NBA All-Star Game at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, delivered plenty of thrilling basketball, but it was former US President Barack Obama who unexpectedly stole the show.

Quick reflexes go viral

During the clash between Team USA Stars and Team World, a loose ball flew toward the spectators seated courtside. Obama, sitting beside former First Lady Michelle Obama, reacted instantly. With sharp reflexes, he cleanly intercepted the ball before it could reach the crowd and calmly handed it back to Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker.

The brief exchange between the two sparked cheers inside the arena and quickly spread across social media, where fans praised Obama’s athletic instincts. Many joked that the former president still “has game,” while others loved the light-hearted courtside moment shared by the Obamas.

On-court chat with Reggie Miller

Beyond the viral save, Obama also stepped onto the court for a short interview with NBA legend Reggie Miller. During the conversation, he reflected on his favorite basketball memories from the 1990s, an era dominated by iconic matchups and legendary players.

A longtime supporter of the Chicago Bulls, Obama has often spoken about how basketball shaped his youth and leadership style. His visible enthusiasm for the sport added to the celebratory vibe of All-Star Weekend.

USA stars edge out team world

The exhibition game itself was a nail-biter. Team USA Stars secured a narrow 37-35 victory, sealed by a clutch three-pointer from Scottie Barnes in the final moments. The packed arena erupted as the shot went in, capping off an evening full of highlight plays and star power.

Between the viral courtside save and his candid public remarks on life beyond Earth, Obama once again proved he can dominate headlines, even at a basketball game. For fans at the Intuit Dome and millions watching online, the 2026 NBA All-Star Game offered more than just elite hoops; it delivered a memorable presidential highlight reel moment.

