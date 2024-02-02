'Hasn't Gotten Any Better In Like 1.5 Years': Netizens Slam Shreyas Iyer's Technique Against Short Ball In 2nd Test vs England

Shreyas Iyer. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the England cricket team well aware of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer's short-ball struggles, veteran seamer James Anderson delivered a well-directed one on day 1 of the 2nd Test in Vizag. The right-hander was inches away from chopping onto the stumps and his technique came under fire from the fans on social media.

Iyer came into the crease after Shubman Gill wasted another start, nicking to the keeper Ben Foakes off Anderson's bowling. Anderson, meanwhile, straight away tested the Mumbai-born cricketer with a short-pitched delivery. Iyer backed away trying to hit it over the bowler's head as the ball took the inside edge and ended beside the stumps.

Even gully cricketers play the short ball better than this …Shreyas Iyer a walking wicket in Team India’s test squad. What exactly has the batting coach worked on #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/we6AUM3NIc — Prem Mohanty 🏏⚽️ (@philipbkk) February 2, 2024

Notably, Joe Root also bowled a short-pitched delivery to Iyer with his off-spin, which he smashed for a boundary with disdain. However, it was left-arm spinner Tom Hartley that produced the edge off Iyer's bat as Ben Foakes took a good catch to send him packing for 27 off 59 deliveries.

Here's how the netizens reacted to Shreyas Iyer's poor technique against the short-pitched delivery:

When Joe Rootalitharan bowls a short ball at you ,it's the sign you are in a very dark place as a batter. 😢😢😢

Got to feel sorry for Shreyas Iyer. — Troll cricket unlimitedd (@TUnlimitedd) February 2, 2024

@poserarcher there isn't an uglier sight in international cricket than Shreyas Iyer again short ball — Parshwa (@parsh_waah) February 2, 2024

Very different to my initial belief, Dravid has turned this team coward. Shreyas Iyer can't play short ball. KL Rahul with avg 33 is our middle order batsman. kS Bharat is keeper from 90s who cant bat. Gill is not serious cricketer. BLOODY COWARDS. #INDvsENG — Rahul Bhojwani (@SindhiAadmi) January 29, 2024

Shreyas Iyer has the ugliest technique for an Indian cricketer in Test cricket 🇮🇳🤦🏽‍♂️🤦🏽‍♂️



He plays the short ball just like a club cricketer 🙏🏼🙏🏼 #INDvsENGpic.twitter.com/KvxZgrsnu6 — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 2, 2024

When bowler balls a short ball to shreyas Iyer pic.twitter.com/Eg0ZhfyPNM — Crazy Hunter (@YorkerHunter) February 2, 2024

Looks like Shreyas Iyer has seen only short balls in nets #INDvsENGTest #INDvENG — Right Wing Bhala (@RightWingBhala) February 2, 2024

If you want to witness bharathanatiyam, kathakali, kuchupudi and every artistic form of dance on a cricket ground, then tune on to #INDvENG 2nd Test in your TV or jio cinema and watch it through shreyas Iyer's batting against short balls — Ashwin rohit❤️ (@ashwin_ro) February 2, 2024

Shreyas Iyer never was and never will be a decent enough red ball cricketer to nail down number 4/5 for India.



GLARING flaw and he isn't even good enough to hide it. SO uncomfortable on the short ball. Hasn't gotten any better in like 1½ years. — ` (@schrutelad) February 2, 2024

Shreyas Iyer out on short ball



Bowled by spinner



This is serious issue right now — Lost Soul (@soul_jitu) February 2, 2024

No cricket expert but can safely say that this👇 is Shreyas Iyer against the short ball. pic.twitter.com/6Zq2BGGhyh — Dayadhata (@i_mandhata) February 2, 2024

Short ball likes Shreyas Iyer but Shreyas Iyer doesn't like short ball. — Cricket fan (@Cricket_fan2602) February 2, 2024

Yashasvi Jaiswal's century guides India to a formidable total on day 1:

Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be the standout batter for the hosts on day 1 in Vizag as he batted throughout the day to finish unbeaten on 179. The left-handed batter reached the magical three-figure mark with a maximum and shared three half-century partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, and Axar Patel.

India finished the day at 336-6, with Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed taking 2 scalps each.