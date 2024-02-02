'Hasn't Gotten Any Better In Like 1.5 Years': Netizens Slam Shreyas Iyer's Technique Against Short Ball In 2nd Test vs England

With the England cricket team well aware of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer's short-ball struggles, veteran seamer James Anderson delivered a well-directed one on day 1 of the 2nd Test in Vizag. The right-hander was inches away from chopping onto the stumps and his technique came under fire from the fans on social media.
Iyer came into the crease after Shubman Gill wasted another start, nicking to the keeper Ben Foakes off Anderson's bowling. Anderson, meanwhile, straight away tested the Mumbai-born cricketer with a short-pitched delivery. Iyer backed away trying to hit it over the bowler's head as the ball took the inside edge and ended beside the stumps.
Notably, Joe Root also bowled a short-pitched delivery to Iyer with his off-spin, which he smashed for a boundary with disdain. However, it was left-arm spinner Tom Hartley that produced the edge off Iyer's bat as Ben Foakes took a good catch to send him packing for 27 off 59 deliveries.
Here's how the netizens reacted to Shreyas Iyer's poor technique against the short-pitched delivery:
Yashasvi Jaiswal's century guides India to a formidable total on day 1:
Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal proved to be the standout batter for the hosts on day 1 in Vizag as he batted throughout the day to finish unbeaten on 179. The left-handed batter reached the magical three-figure mark with a maximum and shared three half-century partnerships with Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, and Axar Patel.
India finished the day at 336-6, with Shoaib Bashir and Rehan Ahmed taking 2 scalps each.