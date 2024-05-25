Hardik Pandya Could Lose ₹63 Crore From ₹91 Crore Net Worth Amid Divorce Rumours With Natasa Stankovic

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been in the spotlight recently due to rumours of his separation from wife Natasa Stankovic. Various news portals and a Reddit user have claimed that Pandya and Stankovic are on the verge of divorce after four years of marriage.

Some media sources on Saturday even suggested that Stankovic could potentially receive 70% of Pandya's total wealth in the event of a divorce.

Pandya's net worth in numbers

If these reports are accurate, Pandya's net worth, approximately ₹91 crore, could decrease by ₹63.7 crore, leaving him with just ₹27.3 crore.

But all this seems too far-fetched at the moment as nothing is official. Both Pandya and Stankovic are keeping their silence in the matter.

The fabulous life of Hardik Pandya

Pandya's financial standing reveals significant earnings, particularly in the realm of cricket. He was brought back by MI for ₹15 crore ahead of IPL 2024, solidifying his status as one of the highest-paid cricketers this season.

His total salary from the IPL since his debut in 2015 amounts to ₹74.30 crore. The family resides in a lavish penthouse in Vadodara valued at ₹3.1 crore, while Pandya and Stankovic occupy a spacious apartment in Bandra worth ₹30 crore.

Luxury cars, brand endorsements & watches worth crores

Pandya's financial portfolio extends beyond cricket earnings, with endorsements from prestigious brands like Gulf Oil, Star Sports, Gillette, Boat, Dream 11, Amazon, and Oppo. He reportedly charges approximately ₹1 crore per brand endorsement.

Additionally, Pandya owns a collection of luxury cars and watches worth crores of rupees. However, the veracity of these claims remains uncertain as neither Pandya nor Stankovic have addressed the speculation.

Baseless claims made by Reddit user

The matter gained traction when a Reddit user alleged that Stankovic had removed 'Pandya' from her surname on Instagram and deleted all pictures with the Mumbai Indians captain.

However, a check of Stankovic's Instagram account revealed that all her photos with Pandya were still intact. The user also claimed that Stankovic had not attended any of MI's matches in IPL 2024, which was debunked as she was spotted supporting Pandya in several games this season.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic tied the knot in 2020 and welcomed their son Agastya shortly thereafter. While Stankovic has taken a step back from acting in Bollywood, Pandya is gearing up for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, where he is expected to play a crucial role for Rohit Sharma's team both with the bat and ball.