Hardik Pandya Unlikely To Captain India In T20Is Permanently Due To Fitness Concerns, Suryakumar Yadav Emerges Top Contender: Report

Hardik Pandya. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

The BCCI remains unsure of appointing Hardik Pandya as the permanent captain of the T20I format due to fitness concerns, with Suryakumar Yadav emerging as a contender, according to a report of Times of India. With Rohit Sharma retiring from the format after Team India's T20 World Cup 2024 win, Pandya was thought to be the closest candidate.

The Baroda-born all-rounder played a crucial role in Team India's T20 World Cup win, scoring 144 runs in 8 matches at 48 alongside a strike rate of 151.58. He also took 11 wickets and notably, bowled the 20th over in the final against South Africa and defended 16 runs successfully.

As far as Pandya's captaincy record in T20Is go, he has suffered 5 losses in 16 matches and led India to 10 wins. He is also likely to skip the three-game ODI series against Sri Lanka, but will captained the Men in Blue in the preceding three-game T20I rubber, beginning on July 27th.

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav honoured by Ambani family during Sangeet function:

With Rohit Sharma, Pandya, and Suryakumar attending the Sangeet ceremony ahead of Anant Ambani's wedding and the trio playing an integral role in India's T20 World Cup 2024 victory, Mumbai Indians' owner Nita Ambani was quite overwhelmed. She called them on the stage and said the below in a video uploaded by the IPL franchise:

"We are all family here. But I have another family, which has made the nation proud and has made everybody's heart swell with pride and because of who the celebrations don't stop. So, I cannot tell you what an overwhelming feeling it is to have my Mumbai Indians' family here with me tonight. Tonight is a day of celebration, but tonight besides Anant and Radhika, we are going to celebrate India."

Pandya was also given a heroic welcome in his hometown Vadodara on Monday.