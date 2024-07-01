'Hardik Pandya Might Become Next Captain': Jatin Paranjape Backs All-Rounder To Replace Rohit Sharma As India T20I Skipper

Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape has backed all-rounder Hardik Pandya to become the next captain of the men's T20I team after Rohit Sharma retired from the format following the World Cup victory on June 29.

Rohit bowed out of T20Is after India defeated South Africa by 7 runs in the final to win their second T20 WC trophy. The triumph also brought an end to India's ICC title drought which lasted 11 years.

Hardik silences his critics in style

Pandya, who was the vice-captain in the tournament, bagged 3 crucial wickets in the final to shut up his critics and those who booed him during the IPL 2024 after he replaced Rohit as the Mumbai Indians skipper.

"He had a great World Cup which culminated in a fantastic last over. Its really nice to see that he will be able to put all the criticism in the past and go on and take this Indian team forward.

"He is the vice-captain and in all probability he might become the captain of this format and he will now be planning for the 2026 WC to be in the best possible shape himself, but also form a team of younger T20 oriented players who will hopefully win the WC back for India in 2026," Parnjape told The Free Press Journal.

Indian T20 team in transition phase

Parnjape also feels India will now dominate world cricket in all three formats in the next few years thanks to the talent pool and available in the country.

"Now is the time for the Indian team to transition into the next World Cup which is in 2026 and go into that WC as a clear favourite. That opportunity is there for this current Indian team over the next 10 years to become clear favourites in all 3 formats.

"We have the talent to do it, and we have good administration in the BCCI to support this entire era of dominance which is available to this team," the BCCI Cricket Advisory Committe member added.

Who all will replace Rohit, Kohli & Jadeja?

Paranjape also gave his views on the next lot of Indian youngsters who can replace the retired trio of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja in the T20I squad.

"You have players in the current squad like Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rinku Singh. These three batters will be the first ones to occupy those spots. And from a bowling perspective, I think you will see both the wrist spinners might start getting games regularly. Or you could have somebody like a Tilak Varma who bowls a bit of spin as well. The bench strength is in this squad itself and these will be the first 2 or 3 players who will be given the chance to fill both the batting slots. I think Jaiswal will open the innings and Sanju will bat in the middle order. You will see a different team very soon," Paranjape concluded.