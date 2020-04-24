Happy birthday Sachin Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity wishes Little Master on his 47th birthday

Born on April 24, 1973, 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar turns 47 today. Known as 'God of Cricket', Tendulkar is regarded as the greatest batsmen and during his 24-year career he has given us some of cricket's most exciting times.

Tendulkar announced his retirement from One Day Internationals in December 2012. Later, in in October 2013 he announced retirement from Twenty20 and finally, all forms of cricket on November 13, 2013. He has scored a total of 34,357 runs from 664 international cricket matches in the span of his cricketing career.

In 2012, Tendulkar was nominated to the Rajya Sabha and was the first sportsperson without an aviation background to be awarded the honorary rank of group captain by the Indian Air Force. Tendulkar received the Arjuna award in 1994 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 1997. He also received the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan awards in 1999 and 2008, respectively.

Here's how the cricket fraternity and fans on Twitter greeted Tendulkar on his birthday: