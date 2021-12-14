Happy Birthday Geeta Phogat: Here’s what you need to know about the ‘Dangal’ girl

Geeta Phogat won silver on her return to competitive wrestling and is eyeing Paris Games

Geeta Phogat marked her return to competitive wrestling with a silver medal at the Senior National Championships, going down 8-0 to Sarita Mor. She competed at Haryana Senior State Wrestling Championships last month after the maternity break she took in 2018.

She won India’s first-ever Gold medal in Wrestling

By winning gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, Geeta Phogat scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian woman wrestler to win a gold medal.

She achieved the feat in the 55kg category, trouncing her Australian opponent Emily Bensted in a one-sided clash.

First Indian female wrestler to qualify for Olympics

Geeta Phogat became the first Indian female wrestler to qualify for the Olympics when she did so at the 2012 London Games. If qualification was any less an achievement, Geeta did it in style, striking Gold at Wrestling FILA Asian Olympic Qualification Tournament held at Almaty, Kazakhstan in April 2012

Geeta and Pawan during their marriage ceremony | Photo: Instagram

Geeta’s husband is also a Commonweath Games medallist

Geeta is married to Delhi-based wrestler Pawan Kumar. He is a bronze medal winner at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in the 86 kg weight class. The pictures of the marriage went viral on social media.

