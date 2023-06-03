Gundogan brace leads Manchester City's triumph over ManU in FA Cup Final, keeps treble dreams alive

Manchester City took a step closer to achieving a remarkable Treble as they emerged victorious over Manchester United in the FA Cup final, securing a 2-1 win with Ilkay Gundogan's outstanding performance on Saturday. Gundogan, the captain of City, etched his name into the history books by scoring the quickest goal ever in an FA Cup final, smashing in a breathtaking volley just 12 seconds after kickoff.

Gundogan dashes United's Cup double hopes

United, aiming to clinch both domestic cups in a single season for the first time and simultaneously shatter City's hopes of replicating their own Treble from 1999, equalized against the run of play with a Bruno Fernandes penalty in the 33rd minute.

However, Gundogan restored City's lead with another volley seven minutes into the second half. Despite late pressure from United, Pep Guardiola's team held on to secure their seventh FA Cup triumph.

City one step away from the Treble

The Premier League champions now face Inter Milan in the upcoming Champions League final, where a victory would see them match United's Treble achievement from the 1998-99 season.

This encounter marked the first time in 190 meetings that the Manchester clubs clashed for a trophy rather than just local pride. The iconic Wembley Stadium was adorned with red and sky blue as the atmosphere crackled with anticipation.

Gundogan opener creates history

City wasted no time in taking the lead in spectacular fashion. Goalkeeper Stefan Ortega launched a long punt towards Erling Haaland, and as the ball bounced into Gundogan's path, he unleashed a dipping right-foot volley that sailed over a frozen David De Gea.

Gundogan's strike surpassed the previous record for the fastest goal in an FA Cup final, held by Louis Saha, who scored after 25 seconds for Everton against Chelsea in 2009. City threatened to dominate the match completely from that point.

Within the first five minutes, Rodri and Jack Grealish both missed excellent chances, while United struggled to gain possession. Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne also came close to scoring for City before United unexpectedly received a lifeline.

Grealish handball gets United back in the game

When United's right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka harmlessly headed a diagonal ball across the penalty area, it seemed insignificant. However, as the game progressed, referee Paul Tierney was prompted to review a possible handball by Grealish after consulting the pitch-side monitor.

To Grealish's dismay and the delight of United fans, Tierney awarded a penalty. Fernandes calmly dispatched the spot-kick, sending Ortega the wrong way, to inject energy into United's performance. Raphael Varane even came close to scoring with a volley from a corner as half-time approached.

Gundogan seals victory

City took a little longer to regain control in the second half, but once again, it was Gundogan who demonstrated his ability to score crucial goals. This time, he received a perfectly executed chipped pass from De Bruyne and slotted a left-foot volley through a congested area, finding the back of De Gea's right-hand post.

Gundogan was denied a hat trick due to an offside flag, and as the minutes ticked down, City began to appear nervous. United substitute Alejandro Garnacho came agonizingly close to scoring with a curled shot, while a goalmouth scramble in stoppage time ended with the ball bouncing off City's crossbar.