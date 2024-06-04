‘Gully Cricket Has Better Pitches’: Fans Slam New York Stadium Surface After SL Bowled Out For 77 vs SA In T20 WC Clash

South Africa kicked off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a six-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Group D clash at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Monday, June 3.

With a target of a mere 78, South Africa chased it down in a staggering 16.2 overs. Quinton de Kock was the top-scorer with innings of 20 off 27 balls, while Heinrich Klaseen scored an unbeaten 19 off 22 balls. Aiden Markram (12) and Tristan Stubbs (13) chipped in despite they were dismissed cheaply.

For Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga led the bowling attack as he registered the figures of 22/2 with an economy rate of 6.60 in 3.2 overs. Nuwan Thushara and Dasun Shanaka picked a wicket. Shanaka was the most economical for Sri Lanka as he bowled with an economy rate of 2.00 in his three overs spell.

However, the New York pitch has been receiving criticism after Sri Lanka were bundled out for a mere 77 runs in 19.1 overs. Anrich Nortje was the most lethal bowler as he picked four wickets while conceding just seven runs in his four overs.

Even South African batters were struggling to get going and keep their scorecard ticking. Sri Lanka put enough pressure on the South African by making the best use of the tricky pitch. Ultimately, Proteas emerged victorious in the match.

Following the first innings, there were a lot of criticism on USA wickets as many reckoned that it is not an ideal pitch to play T20 cricket. Others observed the outfield of the New York stadium is slow as the ball struggled to reach the boundary.

Here's how fans reacted to US pitches

- Pitch difficult.

- Help for Fast bowlers.

- Help for Spinners as well.

- Uneven bounce.

- Very Slow out field.



- This is not a T20 pitches to promote Cricket in USA and fans enjoy there. pic.twitter.com/5o9NLyrHWM — Tanuj Singh (@ImTanujSingh) June 3, 2024

In process of promoting cricket in USA



They will demote cricket in the existing fanbase all around world



- 3rd class pitches

- 3rd class outfield

- 3rd class marketing and hype#worldcup #cricket pic.twitter.com/ACWcwVxGjy — Riseup Pant (@riseup_pant17) June 3, 2024

Before Promoting cricket in the USA first save cricket to dis because of this ongoing T20 World Cup. These pitches are the worst it's not at all for T20 cricket it's for test cricket. Our gully cricket has better pitches than this. #T20worldcup #t20worldcup2024 #pitch #srivssa — daily cricket updates (@DAILYCRICK46074) June 3, 2024

How exactly are such pitches and outfield promoting cricket in USA or globally!

Leave aside gaining more fans and popularity, its sucking all the passion and soul out of a fan like me who's been in love with this game since 3 decades! — Gagan Chawla (@toecrushrzzz) June 3, 2024

The USA knows the value of Test Cricket, that's why they have prepared pitches that are more suited to Test Cricket but not T20. pic.twitter.com/Y6iwhsvBe0 — Sujeet Suman (@sujeetsuman1991) June 3, 2024

Not an ideal pitch for t20 cricket. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 3, 2024

Not sure this is the best introduction to cricket in a new land...... — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 3, 2024

Aise kaise Cricket promote hoga USA mein @ICC ??

Atleast pitch to iss Layak banate 😑 #T20WorldCup — प्रीti (@Preeti_S_24) June 3, 2024

This isn't IPL, T20 in US is different ball game. The pitches have bounce and movement, this leg of T20 World Cup is not only about hitting sixes. India will need pace to win here. #T20WorldCup — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 3, 2024

The Group D encounter between South Africa and Sri Lanka was the first match of the T20 World Cup 2024 held at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The warm-up match between India and Bangladesh was played in the New York, where Men in Blue posted a respectable total of 182/5 in 20 overs before restricting Bangla Tigers to 122/9 in the stipulated 20 overs.

In the second innings, Bangladesh batters were struggling to get going, except Mahmuddulah who scored 40 off 28 balls before he was retired hurt due to injury.

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium was started to built in January 2024