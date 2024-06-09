Greater Noida To Stage MotoGP Bharat From 2025 To 2029

MotoGP Bharat. | (Credits: Twitter)

The Uttar Pradesh government has unveiled its plans for the MotoGP event as it will be hosted by the city of Noida from 2025 until 2029 and announced a collaboration with Spain's Dorna Sports and the Indian partner which is Fairstreet sports. Initially, the event was to take place in 2024, but resulted in postponement due to weather conditions and is now slated for March 2025.

According to the latest developments, the state government has decided to raise ₹80 crore to cover for the licensing fee for Dorna Sports every year. It's also worth noting that Fairstreet sports is currently under scrutiny due to alleged mismanagement of funds during the 2023 MotoGP event in September 2023 held at Greater Noida's Buddha International circuit.

Fairstreet Sports' Chief Operating Officer Pushkar Nath Srivasatava issued the below statement regarding the stand-off, as quoted by News9 live:

"We have paid some dues, and the remaining will be settled once additional funds are released by the state. There is no irregularity in the event's organisation."

Italy's Marco Bezzecchi won MotoGP Bharat in 2023:

Meanwhile, Italy Marco Bezzecchi had emerged victorious when the event took place in September 2023 in Greater Noida, with Spain's Jorge Martin finishing as the runner-up. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present at the venue to give the winning trophy. Commenting on the achievement, Bezzecchi said he thoroughly loved participating and thanked the fans for making an appearance in large numbers.

He said as, quoted by Live Mint:

"I really liked this place the day I landed. I like to celebrate with the fans, I would like to give my heart to the fans. In this part of the world, they are very loud, and I really like to hear the crowd. They enjoyed it, of course and next year they will have even more fun. So, for me it was fantastic."