Girl Rising x HP Launch Rise Premier League, India’s First Mixed-Gender Cricket League For Government School Youth | File photo

Bilaspur: What began as the story of a young girl determined to play cricket despite being told it is ‘not a girl's game’ has now moved from the pages of Kusum's Adventurous Innings comic book to the cricket field. Today marked the launch of the Rise Premier League (RPL), India's first organised mixed-gender cricket league for government school youth, where girls and boys from 12 government schools across Bilha Block took to the field as equal teammates, putting into practice the confidence, teamwork, communication and leadership skills they develop through Girl Rising's RISE curriculum.

Through 30 interactive RISE sessions, teachers integrate social-emotional learning, leadership, gender equality, digital and AI skills, financial literacy, and climate awareness into classroom learning. Following a successful pilot last year, the program is now poised to reach more than 3,800 students across 12 government schools.

Organised by Girl Rising India Foundation, in partnership with the Samarpit Centre for Poverty Alleviation and Social Research, and supported by HP and the HP Foundation, the Rise Premier League transforms the cricket field into an extension of the classroom, creating opportunities for youth to apply 21st-century life skills in real-world settings. Unlike conventional cricket leagues, every team was intentionally mixed-gender, with girls and boys batting, bowling, fielding and making decisions as equals, challenging long-held gender stereotypes.

The idea for the Rise Premier League emerged from Kusum's Adventurous Innings, a comic book featured in Girl Rising's RISE curriculum that tells the story of a girl determined to play cricket despite the social norms that tell her the sport is "not for girls." As she navigates expectations that confine her to household chores and caregiving, Kusum challenges the stereotypes that limit her potential, showing girls that they have the right to choose their own futures. Inspired by the story, Girl Rising organised a mixed-gender cricket match on International Day of the Girl in 2025. The overwhelming enthusiasm from students inspired the creation of the annual league.

The league, which launched on the eve of International Youth Day (August 11), will conclude on October 10, ahead of the International Day of the Girl. Four mixed-gender teams will compete across league-stage matches before the finalists battle for the championship title. The league is slated to bring together parents, teachers, district education officials and local communities, creating a platform to celebrate girls' participation in sport while encouraging broader conversations around equity and inclusion.

Speaking about the initiative, Nidhi Shukla, Co-CEO, Girl Rising, said: "The Rise Premier League is a powerful platform where adolescents learn to lead, collaborate and challenge the norms that limit their potential. At its heart is the extraordinary feeling of girls stepping forward as leaders - making decisions, shaping strategy, uplifting their teammates and demonstrating the confidence that emerges when they are given equal opportunity. When girls and boys play side by side as equal teammates, they redefine leadership, expand what is possible for themselves and help build communities where gender equality is lived in action."

“India’s future will be shaped by the aspirations, ideas, and leadership of its young people. To thrive in a rapidly changing world, they need opportunities not just to learn, but to lead, collaborate, solve problems, and build confidence in themselves. The Rise Premier League is a powerful example of how learning can extend beyond the classroom, helping the youth develop the skills and self-belief they need to contribute meaningfully to India’s growth journey. We are proud to support an initiative that creates inclusive spaces where girls and boys learn alongside one another, challenge stereotypes, and discover their potential.” — Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice-President & Managing Director, HP India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh

“The RISE Premier League is much more than a sporting event. It is a powerful platform for helping young people develop leadership, teamwork, equality and a shared sense of responsibility. It gives girls the opportunity to step forward, showcase their talents and lead with confidence, while encouraging boys to embrace the values of respect, inclusion and equal partnership. Through sport, students build self-confidence, communication, collaboration and mutual respect, life skills that extend far beyond the cricket field. These experiences lay the foundation for a more inclusive, equitable and gender-equal society.” added Dr. Sandeep Sharma, President, Samarpit Centre for Poverty Alleviation and Social Research

It is a matter of great pride to see our students participating in Bilaspur's first-ever mixed-gender cricket league. Today, young people need more than just academic knowledge. They need confidence, teamwork, communication, leadership and the ability to make decisions. These are life skills that prepare them for the future. Through the RISE programme, our students are developing these skills in the classroom. The Rise Premier League gives them an opportunity to put that learning into practice on the cricket field. Today, we saw girls and boys learning side by side, not just how to play cricket, but how to lead, collaborate and support one another as equals. This is the true spirit of education...learning that extends beyond the classroom and prepares children for life, says the Block Education Officer of Bilha, Mr. Bhupendra Kaushik.

For many participants, especially girls, the Rise Premier League is their first ever chance to lead a team, make collective decisions under pressure, communicate effectively with peers and experience what it means to be trusted as equals. By bringing learning beyond the classroom and onto the field, Girl Rising hopes to demonstrate that confidence, resilience and leadership are skills that grow through experience and that every young person deserves an equal chance to develop them

Girl Rising India Foundation works with adolescents, particularly girls, across government schools and communities to equip them with the social-emotional skills needed to thrive in education, work and life. Over the past decade, the organisation has reached more than 600,000 adolescents, 36,000 teachers and 27,000 parents. During the current academic year alone, the organisation is working with over 60,000 adolescents and 1,200 teachers across Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Girl Rising India Foundation is a registered nonprofit organisation committed to bridging India's skilling gap by equipping adolescents with the social-emotional and 21st-century skills needed to thrive in education, employment and life. Through storytelling-based programmes delivered in partnership with government schools and communities, Girl Rising has reached more than 600,000 adolescents across India, helping build confidence, communication, critical thinking and leadership while advancing gender equality.