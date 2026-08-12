Cristiano Ronaldo Marries Georgina Rodriguez! From Conor McGregor To Marcelo, Sporting Fraternity Pours In Wishes

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez’s wedding has sparked an outpouring of love and congratulatory messages from across the sporting fraternity. After Ronaldo confirmed that he had married his longtime partner with a romantic social media post featuring their wedding rings, stars from different sports and several of his former footballing colleagues joined fans in celebrating the milestone.

Ronaldo shared an intimate picture of himself and Georgina holding hands and displaying their wedding rings, accompanied by the simple caption “C heart G.” The understated announcement quickly went viral, with fans and sporting personalities flooding social media with wishes for the newlyweds.

Among those celebrating the occasion was UFC superstar Conor McGregor, who joined the chorus of congratulatory messages for Ronaldo and Georgina. The Irish fighter has shared a friendly relationship with the Portuguese football icon over the years, making his reaction particularly notable among the messages from the sporting world.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Former Real Madrid star Marcelo was also among those to celebrate Ronaldo’s special moment. The Brazilian defender shared the pitch with Ronaldo during their hugely successful years together at Real Madrid, and their close friendship has continued even after Marcelo’s departure from the Spanish club.

Cristiano Ronaldo/Instagram

Ronaldo and Georgina have been together since 2016 and announced their engagement in 2025. Their relationship has remained one of the most followed romances in world sport, with the couple building a family together while Ronaldo continued to make history on the football field.

The wedding now marks another major chapter in their decade-long journey. As messages continue to pour in from athletes, former teammates and fans around the world, Ronaldo and Georgina’s announcement has turned into a global celebration, with the sporting fraternity coming together to wish the newlyweds a happy life ahead.