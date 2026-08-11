Dangal Girl Babita Phogat Becomes Mother For Second Time, Welcomes Baby Girl; Shares Picture On Social Media

Dangal Girl Babita Phogat Becomes Mother For Second Time, Welcomes Baby Girl | X

International wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat, popularly known as the 'Dangal Girl', has become a mother for the second time. She has welcomed a baby girl on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri.

The newborn is the second child of Babita and her husband, wrestler Vivek Suhag. The couple already has a son, who was born in January 2021.

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Babita Phogat Shares Good News On Social Media

Babita Phogat shared the happy news with her followers on social media along with the pictures of her family. In her post, she said that by the blessings of Mahadev, a little girl whom she described as a form of Goddess Parvati has entered her life on the holy occasion of Shivratri.

She also said that the arrival of her daughter is an invaluable blessing for her and her family and asked her fans and followers for their blessings. In the pictures, Babita can be seen with her husband Vivek Suhag and their newborn daughter.

Babita Phogat Married Vivek Suhag In 2019

Babita Phogat got married to wrestler Vivek Suhag in 2019. She is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and became widely known across the country after her life inspired one of the characters in the Bollywood film Dangal.

Babita later entered politics and has remained active in public life. Following the birth of their daughter, wishes and congratulatory messages have been pouring in for Babita and Vivek from their family, friends and fans.