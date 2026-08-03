'Gujarat Mein Kyu?': Babita Phogat Slams Congress Leader Deepender Hooda Over Demand To Host CWG 2030 In Haryana

Babita Phogat Slams Congress Leader Deepender Hooda Over Demand To Host CWG 2030 In Haryana | X

New Delhi, August 3: Former wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat hit back at Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda after he staged a protest at the Parliament, demanding Haryana should host or co-host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Deepender Hooda said Haryana deserves to host the Games because of its strong sporting record and not Gujarat.

He said, "Why does Haryana give medals, but Gujarat gets the sports? Today, in the Parliament premises, I protested along with fellow Haryana MPs - MP Jayprakash JP Ji, MP Varun Mullana Ji, MP Satpal Brahmachari Ji, and MP Karmbir Bauddh Ji - demanding that Haryana be made the host or co-host state for the Commonwealth Games 2030."

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Responding to Hooda, Babita Phogat questioned why he did not raise the same demand when he was associated with the Haryana Wrestling Association. Sharing a post on social media, she said, "Why didn't you raise this voice, Deependra ji, back in 2010 when the Commonwealth Games were held in Delhi? For 10 years, while you were the president of the Haryana Wrestling Association, didn't it occur to you to host it in Haryana?"

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She also said, "You couldn't even manage to hold a single national-level games in Haryana! When an international-level sports event is held in any state, it's the country that's hosting it, so it's called the country's hosting."

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She also stated, "In the 2026 Commonwealth Games, India secured fourth place in the world because of its athletes, but you didn't even get your boss to tweet about that, and now you're putting on a farce outside Parliament about Haryana hosting it. Well, like guru, like disciple! Rahul Gandhi is doing drama inside the House, and you lot outside! Keep up the farce, keep showing the farce, keep playing the farce, oh, what a farce!"

Hooda also shared a post highlighting the state-wise medal tally of India in the Commonwealth Games 2026.

The medals tally stood as follows, according to the Congress leader:

Haryana – 11 (Including 7 out of 13 Gold)

Manipur – 4

Tamil Nadu – 3

Bihar – 2

Delhi – 2

Maharashtra – 2

Kerala – 2

Punjab – 2

Uttar Pradesh – 2

Uttarakhand – 2

Tripura – 1

Rajasthan – 1

Andhra Pradesh – 1

Assam – 1

Chhattisgarh – 1

Madhya Pradesh – 1

Karnataka – 1

Gujarat - 0

State chosen for hosting Commonwealth Games 2030 - Gujarat.

Raj dharam.

The incident occurred as India will host the historic 100th edition of Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad. The event will be held on a gran scale in Ahmedabad under the banner Amdavad 2030.