Video: ‘Aamir Khan Made ₹2000 Crore From Dangal But Gave Only ₹1 Crore To Our Family’, Claims Babita Phogat

Wrestler-turned-politician Babita Phogat has made a shocking revelation regarding the amount received by her family from Bollywood star Aamir Khan from the movie Dangal. During an interview with a news channel, the BJP leader revealed that she had received only 1 crore from a staggering sum of ₹2000 crore, leaving the anchor stunned.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and Aamir being one of the producers, Dangal is biographical sports film that was released on December 23, 2016 in India. Aamir plays the role of Mahavir Phogat as he trains his daughters Geeta and Babita Kumari to become professional wrestlers.

Meanwhile, the below video shows the anchor trying to persuade Babita to disclose everything openly and the latter does so far some hesitation. Below is the video uploaded by News24:

Babita Phogat's illustrious career:

Having started training from a young age, the retired wrestler earned a handful laurels for India. She has won medals in the Commonwealth Games twice (Silver in 2010 and Gold in 2014) in the 55 KG category. By earning gold in 2014, she became the second woman Indian wrestler to do so after Geeta Phogat won it in the 2010 edition.

She was also part of the wrestling team of the 53 KG women's category in the Rio Olympics 2016, but did not get a medal. However, the 34-year-old did win Bronze in the 2012 World Wrestling championships. Babita retired in 2019 from sports to join politics. She is married to fellow wrestlier Vivek Suhag.