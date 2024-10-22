'Babita Phogat Organised Wrestlers' Protest, Wanted To Become WFI Chief': Sakshi Malik Accuses BJP Leader Of Conspiracy

Former wrestler Sakshi Malik on Tuesday made shocking claims agianst BJP leader Babita Phogat, accusing her of arranging the protests against WFI and its former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Malik said that Phogat wanted to get Brij Bhushan removed from the position and take charge of it herself, which is why she organised the wrestlers' protests at the Jantar Mantar in Delhi last year.

The protests eventually led to the ouster of Brij Bhushan but he got his close aide Sanjay Singh to replace him.

Malik reveals motive behind wrestlers' protest

Malik, who was one of the main faces of the wrestlers' protest, also clarified that the Congress party had no role in instigating the disgruntled athletes against BJP leader Brij Bhushan.

"Babita Phogat approached us with the idea of protesting against Brij Bhushan Singh because she had her own agenda—she wanted to become the WFI president.

"There are rumours that Congress supported our protest, but that’s false. In fact, two BJP leaders helped us secure permission to protest in Haryana—Babita Phogat and Tirath Rana," Malik said.

Wrestlers vs WFI

Several female wrestlers had joined Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat in the protest and accused Brij Bhushan of sexual and mental harassment. Malik reiterated in the interview that "serious issues" were there in the federation which Babit took advantage of by igniting the fire against the then-WFI head.

“It's not that we blindly followed her, but we were aware that there were serious issues like sexual harassment and molestation within the federation. We believed that having a woman in charge, especially someone like Babita Phogat, who is also a sportsperson, would bring positive change.

"We trusted that she would understand our struggles. But we never anticipated that she would play such a big game with us," she added.

Phogats rubbish Malik's claims, defend Babita

But Malik's statements were refuted by the Phogat family with Mahavir and Vinesh responding to the allegations.

Legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Phogat admitted that Babita advocated for the wrestlers' contracts but never wanted to become WFI president.

"Babita advocated for the players' contracts, and I also supported the protest. After the elections, statements are being made through Sakshi Malik by Priyanka Gandhi and Deepender Hooda. Babita's aim was not to become the WFI president; she was on the side of the players," Phogat told IANS.

Vinesh meanwhile, said "People close to Vinesh and Bajrang started filling their minds with greed... Greed for what? You should ask her (Sakshi Malik).

"If speaking for the sisters is greed, I have this greed and this is good. If this is the greed - to bring an Olympic medal by representing the country, it's a good greed," the Congress MLA told ANI.