Ghanaian pallbearer would be 'honoured' to carry Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho to his grave

The Ghanaian coffin dance pallbearers are no doubt the best thing that has happened to us in 2020.

The dancing pallbearers became a huge internet sensation amid these dark times of coronavirus pandemic which has put the entire world on hold.

However, Benjamin Aidoo, the leader of the pallbearers recently revealed that he would be honoured to take Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho to his final home.

Speaking to Foot Mercato, Nana Otafrija Pallbearing and Waiting Services founder Aidoo is a football fan and supports both Barcelona and Chelsea.

He also revealed how he wished to carry Ronaldinho to his grave before Argentine superstars Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona.

However, the internet sensation wished the footballers a long life and said how Ronaldinho with his 'dancing' abilities with the ball on field was a huge admiration for him.

The pallbearers came to the spotlight in 2017, wherein a video they were seen lifting not only the coffin-caskets, but also the moods of the people at funerals with their stylish dances whilst carrying a coffin. Families were paying those men extra money to have their loved ones sent off in an unforgettable manner.

And now three years later, they have become a huge meme sensation in the world during the time of coronavirus.