George Bailey Denies 2018 Ball-Tampering Controversy Affected Cameron Bancroft's Test Selection | ANI

New Delhi: Australia chair of selectors George Bailey has firmly rejected Cameron Bancroft's suggestion that his 2021 comments about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal played a role in him being overlooked for Test selection, insisting that the issue was never part of the selection discussions.

Bancroft had questioned why he had not received another opportunity in the Australian Test side despite his consistent performances in domestic cricket. In a 4,000-word statement published earlier this month, the opener said he had wondered whether his comments about the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal had affected his chances of returning to the national team.

Responding to the claims after Australia's first Test squad since the controversy resurfaced was announced, Bailey said he had addressed Bancroft's concerns on several occasions.

"I've articulated that to Cam on a number of occasions across the years, as I think that thought has entered his mind," Bailey said, according to Cricinfo. "That has never been a discussion from our end."

In 2021, Bancroft had suggested that Australia's bowlers must have been aware of the use of sandpaper during the infamous Cape Town Test against South Africa in 2018, describing their knowledge of the incident as "self-explanatory".

His comments prompted Australia's four frontline bowlers at the time to issue a joint statement denying any knowledge of the ball-tampering operation.

In his recent statement, Bancroft said he had questioned whether the unresolved tensions surrounding the incident had influenced selection decisions, particularly given his performances in domestic cricket.

"Selection is complicated," Bancroft wrote, as per Cricinfo. "There are cricketing reasons, competing players, different conditions and decisions that I have not been part of. For many years I believed I would be selected because I trusted the selection process."

"But I would be lying if I said I had never wondered whether the unresolved tension surrounding these events in South Africa had played a part. Because in spite of having scored the most hundreds of any player in the competition in the last six years, including featuring in the top-three run scorers for over half that period I have never had a look in," he added.

He further suggested that his relationship with some people involved in Australian cricket had become uncomfortable following his 2021 remarks.

"After my 'self-explanatory' public statement in 2021, I felt increasingly uncomfortable around some of the people involved. I wondered whether my presence in an Australian dressing room might bring back questions that others wanted to leave behind. I wondered whether the easiest option was simply not to select me which I believe to be quite unfair in my opinion," said Bancroft, according to Cricinfo.

Bancroft, who has played 10 Tests for Australia, returned to the national side in the 2019 Ashes series following his nine-month suspension for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal. However, he featured in only two Tests before being dropped.

Meanwhile, Bailey also acknowledged the potential impact of the renewed attention on the 2018 scandal as Australia prepare for their upcoming Test assignment in Perth, Bancroft's home city.

With Nathan Lyon's omission from the squad, four members of the current group were involved in the Cape Town Test or the events surrounding it.

Bailey, however, said the team's priority was to return to winning ways rather than revisit the controversy.

"I don't know the answer to that, whether it will affect them," Bailey said, as per Cricinfo. "I think the discussions that I've had with individual players and staff is that we are just excited to get to Perth and get ready for some cricket."

"We obviously finished South Africa on a disappointing note, and this is a proud group that have played some great cricket over a long period of time. I think the main focus will be getting back to playing somewhere near our best and putting some good performances on," he added.

"And to be honest, I think that's where the majority of the cricketing-loving public are at, too. They just want this team back playing some good cricket," concluded Bailey.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

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