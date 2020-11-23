Gary Kirsten turns 53; 'the best coach we played under,' tweets Yuvraj Singh

Former head coach Gary Kirsten, who led the Indian cricket team to their second ODI World Cup glory, turned 53 on Monday.

The World Cup-winning Indian squad showered heartfelt birthday wishes to the ex-South Africa opener to make him feel special. The 2011 World Cup was memorable for former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh as he was named the Player of the Tournament. In the World Cup, Yuvraj scored 362 runs and took 15 wickets.

Yuvraj recalled Kirsten's contribution to Indian cricket and penned an emotional post saying that the coach knew how to build a rock-solid team.

"Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @Gary_Kirsten the best coach we played under! Someone who knew how to build a rock-solid team and bring out the best from each player on the park. Hope you're doing good and staying safe. Have a great year ahead!," Yuvraj tweeted.