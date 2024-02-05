Meet Shrivalli Bhamidipaty: Rising Indian Tennis Star Who's Entered Main Draw Of Mumbai Open WTA

In the city's highly anticipated WTA 125K L&T Mumbai Open, Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, one of India's most promising women's tennis players, kicked off the tournament with a bang, securing two impressive victories in the qualifying round.

The 22-year-old talent from Hyderabad is determined to leave her mark on this prestigious event, marking its return to Mumbai after a six-year hiatus, hosted at the renowned Cricket Club of India.

Shrivalli a fan of Maria Sharapova

Inspiration struck Shrivalli in the form of former World Number 1 Maria Sharapova, whose stylish attire captivated her.

"I was drawn to Maria Sharapova's elegant outfits. I aspired to wear such beautiful dresses, which fuelled my passion for tennis at the age of 11. Tennis not only allowed me to compete but also to don those pretty dresses. Thus, my journey into sports was quite serendipitous," she shared.

Family of sportspersons

Born into a family with a strong sporting background - her mother excelled in basketball, while her father thrived in cricket and karate - Shrivalli quickly embraced tennis after being introduced to the sport.

"For me, it's always been a thrilling ride. I simply adore tennis and the exhilaration of being on the court, away from the confines of home and studies," she reflected.

Challenging road ahead

Making her debut in a WTA tournament, Shrivalli approaches each match with a focused mindset, aiming to seize every opportunity on the court. "Entering the WTA L&T Mumbai Open, my goals were modest, considering it's my debut. I just wanted to play my game, enjoy the experience, and give it my all, knowing I'll face opponents of a higher caliber," she emphasised.

With a main draw qualification under her belt, Shrivalli gears up to face second seed Nao Hibino in what promises to be an exciting first-round encounter.