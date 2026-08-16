From Beating India In 2007 WC To Taming Aussies In Darwin: 5 Biggest Upsets By Bangladesh | IANS

Darwin: Bangladesh have managed to pull off a miraculous win over Australia in the first Test match of the ongoing two-game series. Najmul Hossain Shanto's team tamed a full-strength Australian side in Darwin on Sunday to achieve what will be remembered far from the boundary ropes and for ages to come.

Captain Shanto called it "the biggest win for Bangladesh in any format", and it reflects considering how big a mountain they have moved. Playing without their premier fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam, both of whom were not available due to injuries, and defeating a full-strength Australian team will indeed stand out as their biggest achievement to date.

Here, IANS takes a look at five biggest upsets that Bangladesh have ever produced in all formats.

1999 World Cup win over Pakistan

Bangladesh's win over Pakistan in the 1999 ODI World Cup is one of the biggest moments for them. They stunned the 1992 champions Pakistan and finalists of the 1999 ODI World Cup in a group stage match, which showed them the way that they can beat top sides in the world.

Batting first in Northampton, Bangladesh had put up 223/9, a total which seemed below par. But Khaled Mahmud turned out to be a hero with the ball as he took three wickets and triggered the Pakistan collapse.

The team had the likes of Saeed Anwar, Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Saleem Malik as top batters, but Mahmud removed the cream of Pakistan's batting with wickets of Afridi, Inzamam and Saleem. In no time, Pakistan were 42/5, and they could never recover from it, getting bowled out for 161. This win also helped Bangladesh earn a full-member ICC status in 2000.

Bangladesh's 2005 NatWest win over Australia

Another historic moment in Bangladesh's cricket odyssey arrived in 2005 when they famously stunned the 2005 Australian Invincibles. A team that won the 1999 and the 2003 World Cup and featured the likes of legends Adam Gilchrist, Matthew Hayden, Ricky Ponting, Michael Hussey, Michael Clarke and Glenn McGrath was defeated by a minnow-considered side led by Habibul Bashar.

The Aussies put up a fine display in the first innings despite a shaky start when they lost Gilchrist and Ponting with the team's score standing at 9/2. Strong outings from Damien Martyn (77) and Michael Clarke (54) helped the Aussies put 249/5 in Cardiff.

However, Mohammad Ashraful etched his name into the history books after scoring 100 from 101 balls as he guided the team home, with Aftab Ahmed also scoring a quick-fire 21 from 13 deliveries. This was their first-ever ODI win against the Aussies.

The 2007 upset of India in ODI World Cup

Another huge result for Bangladesh in their cricket history was beating a strong Indian side in the 2007 ODI World Cup. The Men in Blue had a horror time from 2006 onwards and didn't had the confidence heading into the World Cup in the Caribbean. Still, beating a team like stars with Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, among others, stands as one of their most accomplished outings in international cricket.

India were bowled out for 191 in the first innings after Mashrafe Mortaza picked up a four-wicket haul and Abdur Razzak and Mohammad Rafique took three each. Mushfiqur Rahim held the chase firmly with his 107-ball unbeaten 56, while Shakib Al Hasan also scored a crucial 53 from 86 deliveries. Rahim and Mohammad Ashraful ended the match in a five-wicket win for Bangladesh, which played a long way in India's group-stage exit from the tournament.

Bangladesh's historic win over New Zealand in 2022

Bangladesh achieved a huge result in the first Test of their two-match trip to New Zealand in 2022. The side, led by Mominul Haque, defeated the 2021 World Test Champions in their own backyard in Mount Maunganui, which marked their first-ever Test win in SENA nations. Although New Zealand were missing Kane Williamson, they still had the likes of Tom Latham, Ross Taylor, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, and Kyle Jamieson. Moreover, New Zealand were on a 17-game winning streak at home, which the Bangla Tigers famously ended.

New Zealand made a strong 328 in the first innings with Devon Conway hitting a hundred. Bangladesh replied well with 458, with Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shanto, Mominul and Litton Das all hitting half centuries. Ebadot Hossain took a six-wicket haul in the second innings as the hosts were bowled out for 169 before the Asian side scripted a famous eight-wicket win.

Bangladesh's win over Australia in Darwin

The victory in Darwin in 2026 stands as one of the greatest wins for Bangladesh. The mighty Aussies were at full strength with the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc all in the team along with their top batters. On the other hand, Bangladesh were missing crucial fast bowlers Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam. But they managed to stun the hosts.

Hasan Mahmud, right-arm speedster, stood tall and picked up a six-wicket haul in the first innings to bowl Australia out for 198. Tanzid Hasan Tamim replied with a century and helped Bangladesh make 426 in the first innings. Aussies put up a fight with Cameron Green scoring a hundred but ended up making only 284, handing a meagre target of 57 to the Asian side, which they chased down with nine wickets in hand.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)