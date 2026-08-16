'Main Girlfriend Hoon Tumhari?': Rinku Singh's Hilarious Reply To Video Creator's 'I Love You' Remark Goes Viral | Video

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Rinku Singh once again found himself at the centre of a light-hearted social media moment after a video creator jokingly told the Indian cricketer, “I love you.” The left-handed batter responded with a hilarious one-liner that left those around him in splits.

Instead of taking the unexpected confession seriously, Rinku looked amused and cheekily replied, “Main girlfriend hoon tumhari?” His witty response quickly became the highlight of the interaction, showcasing the Indian star’s playful personality away from the cricket field.

The exchange appeared to be captured during a casual interaction with fans and content creators. Rinku’s spontaneous reaction instantly grabbed attention online, with the clip being widely shared across social media platforms.

Known for his calm demeanour and entertaining personality, Rinku has frequently attracted attention beyond his performances on the cricket field. His memorable response this time added another humorous moment to his growing collection of viral interactions.

The incident also gave fans a glimpse of Rinku’s sense of humour, as he effortlessly turned an unexpected “I love you” into a hilarious exchange. The simple one-liner, “Main girlfriend hoon tumhari?”, quickly became the talking point of the video.