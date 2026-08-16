 'Biggest Upset': Mark Waugh, Ponting And Hayden Slam Australia After Bangladesh Shock
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HomeSports'Biggest Upset': Mark Waugh, Ponting And Hayden Slam Australia After Bangladesh Shock

'Biggest Upset': Mark Waugh, Ponting And Hayden Slam Australia After Bangladesh Shock

Australia suffered a stunning nine-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in Darwin, leaving Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden stunned. Ponting called it a “very embarrassing defeat”, while Waugh labelled it the “biggest upset” he could remember. Hayden urged Australia to move Travis Head back to No. 5 as the hosts face calls for major changes ahead of the second Test.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, August 16, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
'Biggest Upset': Mark Waugh, Ponting And Hayden Slam Australia After Bangladesh Shock

Ricky Ponting, Mark Waugh and Matthew Hayden were left stunned after Bangladesh thrashed Australia by nine wickets in the first Test in Darwin. The hosts were outplayed in every department as Bangladesh secured a historic victory. Australia captain Pat Cummins admitted the visitors were simply the better team.

Waugh labelled the result the “biggest upset” he could remember in Australian cricket. “This could possibly be the biggest upset I can remember in Australia,” he said. “The West Indies beat Australia at the Gabba three or four years ago - that was an upset. But this one, given their best two bowlers, Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam, are not playing, the rankings, and the Australian team being back at full strength, it's a big one.”

Ponting called the result a “very embarrassing defeat” and backed changes to Australia’s batting order. He suggested bringing in a new opener and making a change at No. 3 after seeing enough evidence to begin the team’s “regeneration”. Ponting had previously been against breaking up the group but felt the defeat changed the situation.

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