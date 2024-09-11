 From Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: Karnataka Postal Dept Releases Special Postcards To Celebrate Paralympic Gold Medalists
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFrom Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: Karnataka Postal Dept Releases Special Postcards To Celebrate Paralympic Gold Medalists

From Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: Karnataka Postal Dept Releases Special Postcards To Celebrate Paralympic Gold Medalists

The Karnataka Postal Department has released picture postcards which contain sketches of the athletes. The cards also feature a symbol of the event in which the medal was secured and the category.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
article-image
Image: X

In a tribute to the para-athletes who won gold at the Paris Paralympics, the Karnataka postal department recently unveiled special postcards. The Karnataka Postal Department has released picture postcards of the seven gold medal winners.

An official release said postcards were released on Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Kumar Nitesh (Badminton) Sumit Antil (Athletics)  Harvinder Singh (Archery), Dharambir Nain, Praveen Kumar and Navdeep Singh (all three under Athletics category)

Along with sketches of the athletes, the cards also feature a symbol of the event in which the medal was secured and the category.

Speaking to New Indian Express, Chief Postmaster General S Rajendra Kumar, who released these postcards on Monday said, “The unique feature of the cards is that apart from the sketches of the athletes, they have the symbol of the event in which the medal was won as well as the category they participated.” Artist Sivabalan has drawn sketches of the athletes on these cards.

FPJ Shorts
Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce Reveals Anil Arora Was Not To Be Found At Home: 'Leaned Over At Balcony & Saw Him Below'
Malaika Arora's Mother Joyce Reveals Anil Arora Was Not To Be Found At Home: 'Leaned Over At Balcony & Saw Him Below'
Some Relief For WEH Motorists As Barracaides On Akurli Bridge Removed, Subway Work Expected To Be Completed By October
Some Relief For WEH Motorists As Barracaides On Akurli Bridge Removed, Subway Work Expected To Be Completed By October
NBEMS Announces New Stipend Rules For Medical Trainees: Accommodation, Fixed Stipend Amongst Others Important Highlights
NBEMS Announces New Stipend Rules For Medical Trainees: Accommodation, Fixed Stipend Amongst Others Important Highlights
Jasleen Royal Accuses Guru Randhawa, T-Series Of Copyright Infringement Over Musical Works In His Song All Right
Jasleen Royal Accuses Guru Randhawa, T-Series Of Copyright Infringement Over Musical Works In His Song All Right

Team India's performance at Paralympics

India made it's 13th appearance at the Paralympics which was held in Paris this year. The athletes made it an event to remember by breaking the record for most number of medals won by then in the history of Paralympics securing a record-breaking 29 medals, comprising seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. India achieved a respectable 18th position in the overall points table

This outstanding performance surpasses the country's previous best result which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where they had won a total of 19 medals. In Tokyo India finished with five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

With this remarkable achievement, India has crossed the 50-medal milestone in Paralympic Games history, cementing its position as a rising force in international para-sports.  A historic contingent of 84 para-athletes proudly represented India at the Paris Paralympics across 12 disciplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Jeet Pakki Samjho': Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination From Julana For Haryana Polls After Joining...

'Jeet Pakki Samjho': Vinesh Phogat Files Nomination From Julana For Haryana Polls After Joining...

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 In India Generated 'Economic Benefit' Of ₹11,637 Crore: Report

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 In India Generated 'Economic Benefit' Of ₹11,637 Crore: Report

Asian Champions Trophy: India Hammer Malaysia 8-1 To Enter Last Semifinals

Asian Champions Trophy: India Hammer Malaysia 8-1 To Enter Last Semifinals

'Humility And Grace Always Stood Out': PM Modi Pens Heartwarming Note to India's Former Hockey...

'Humility And Grace Always Stood Out': PM Modi Pens Heartwarming Note to India's Former Hockey...

From Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: Karnataka Postal Dept Releases Special Postcards To Celebrate...

From Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: Karnataka Postal Dept Releases Special Postcards To Celebrate...