From Avani Lekhara To Navdeep Singh: Karnataka Postal Dept Releases Special Postcards To Celebrate Paralympic Gold Medalists

In a tribute to the para-athletes who won gold at the Paris Paralympics, the Karnataka postal department recently unveiled special postcards. The Karnataka Postal Department has released picture postcards of the seven gold medal winners.

An official release said postcards were released on Avani Lekhara (Shooting), Kumar Nitesh (Badminton) Sumit Antil (Athletics) Harvinder Singh (Archery), Dharambir Nain, Praveen Kumar and Navdeep Singh (all three under Athletics category)

Along with sketches of the athletes, the cards also feature a symbol of the event in which the medal was secured and the category.

Speaking to New Indian Express, Chief Postmaster General S Rajendra Kumar, who released these postcards on Monday said, “The unique feature of the cards is that apart from the sketches of the athletes, they have the symbol of the event in which the medal was won as well as the category they participated.” Artist Sivabalan has drawn sketches of the athletes on these cards.



Team India's performance at Paralympics

India made it's 13th appearance at the Paralympics which was held in Paris this year. The athletes made it an event to remember by breaking the record for most number of medals won by then in the history of Paralympics securing a record-breaking 29 medals, comprising seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze. India achieved a respectable 18th position in the overall points table

This outstanding performance surpasses the country's previous best result which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, where they had won a total of 19 medals. In Tokyo India finished with five gold, eight silver, and six bronze medals.

With this remarkable achievement, India has crossed the 50-medal milestone in Paralympic Games history, cementing its position as a rising force in international para-sports. A historic contingent of 84 para-athletes proudly represented India at the Paris Paralympics across 12 disciplines