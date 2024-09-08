‘Typical Delhi Boy’: Netizens In Splits As Javelin Star Navdeep Singh Caught Abusing During Gold-Winning Throw At Paralympics 2024

Navdeep Singh | Image: X

Navdeep Singh is currently the toast of the nation after winning gold medal at Paris Paralympics 2024. Having originally won the silver medal in the men's javelin throw F41 final, his medal was upgraded after Iran’s Beit Sayah Sadegh was disqualified due to unsporting behaviour.

However the star athlete has now left the netizens in splits after a video emerged of him caught abusing during the gold winning throw. The netizens are defending Navdeep by finding the funny side of it.Here's what the fans had to say.

Navdeep Singh on deserving respect after winning gold

Following the historic gold medal, Navdeep said, "Humein bhi utna darja milna chahiye, maine bhi desh ka naam roshan kiya hai (We deserve the same respect, I too have brought glory to the country,"

In the video shared by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) he further added, "My aim is to educate society that we also exist in this world and nobody should make fun of us, which is often the case. We also can make our country proud."

Speaking about the historic gold, Navdeep said, "There were a lot of hurdles initially but I kept at it and strengthened myself, which led to good results. This is the biggest moment of my life, I feel proud to sign off with a gold medal,".

Navdeep credits Devendra Jhajharia for Paralympics success

Before the Paris Paralympics Navdeep recalled their conversation with two time champion Devendra Jhajharia. He said, "He gave me a simple piece of advice that ultimately proved to be very effective. It turned out to be a crucial insight"

Jhajharia, explained to Navdeep that while many believe the javelin is thrown primarily with the hands, the real power comes from the legs.

"I told him just one thing: Remember, while people say you throw the javelin with your hands, it's actually driven by your legs. I instructed him to fully engage his right leg to release power from the ground,"