Paris Paralympics 2024 Closing Ceremony: When & Where To Watch Live Streaming In India

After nearly two weeks of thrilling competition, the Paris Paralympics 2024 is set to conclude on Sunday, September 8, with the Closing Ceremony at the Stade de France.

The Closing Ceremony will feature 24 French electronic music artists curated by Thomas Jolly, celebrating the achievements of the 4,400 athletes from 168 delegations.

The ceremony will also include the extinguishing of the Paralympic Flame and the transfer of the Paralympic Flag to the Los Angeles 2028 Organizing Committee.

Details about the closing ceremony

What time will the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony begin?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will start on September 8, Monday at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony taking place?

The Paris 2024Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be held at the Stade de France, which hosted the track and field events for this edition of the quadrennial event.

Where to watch the live streaming of Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony?

The Paris 2024 Paralympics Closing Ceremony will be telecast live on DD Sports and Sports18 channels. The live streaming of the same will be available on JioCinema.

India's performance at Paris Paralympics 2024

Paris 2024 is India's most successful Paralympics in history in terms of medal tally. The 84-member Indian contingent had a very successful campaign, with seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals. This total of 29 medals is the best-ever haul at a single edition of the Paralympic Games. They finish the event on 16th place in the medals tally.

During the games, many athletes made history, including Harvinder Singh, who became the first Indian to win a gold medal in para archery. Preethi Pal also made headlines by winning India’s first track medal with a bronze in the women’s 100m T35 and following it up with another bronze in the women’s 200m T35. Both athletes will be the official flag bearers for the nation during the Parade of Nations.

India received their 7th Gold medal of the Paris Paralympics courtesy Para javelin thrower Navdeep Singh. Navdeep had won silver medal in the men’s javelin throw F41 competition at the 2024 Paris Paralympics on Saturday, but his medal was upgraded to gold after the winner Iran’s Sadegh Beit Sayah was disqualified.