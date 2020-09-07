Djokovic, whose ant-vaccine and pro-COVIDiot actions have seen him in the news, was disqualified from the US Open for ‘physical abuse’.

The favourite to win the tournament after Federer and Nadal pulled out, Djokovic had entered the tournament unbeaten with a 23-0 record.

However, Djokovic defaulted after hitting a line judge with a ball he struck towards the back of the court which is perhaps the most expensive mistake in tennis history.

What did the US Open say?

In accordance with the Grand Slam rule book, following his actions of intentionally hitting a ball dangerously or recklessly within the court or hitting a ball with negligent disregard of the consequences, the U.S. Open tournament referee defaulted Novak Djokovic from the 2020 U.S. Open. Because he was defaulted, Djokovic will lose all ranking points earned at the U.S. Open and will be fined the prize money won at the tournament in addition to any or all fines levied with respect to the offending incident.

It fell under the Grand Slam rule boko’s definition of ‘physical abuse’, which states that a player shouldn’t at any time ‘physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or person within the tournament site’.