Former New Zealand cricketer Bruce Murray dies aged 82

Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
Former New Zealand men's cricketer Bruce Murray died aged 82. Murray was a right-hand opening batter who made his Test debut in February 1968 and played for New Zealand in 13 matches, scoring 598 runs at an average of 23.92, including five fifties. His highest Test score of 90 came in Lahore in 1969, where he helped Zealand take a decisive first-innings lead of 127 in a low-scoring match against Pakistan. New Zealand went on to win that Test match by five wickets. Eventually, they claimed the three-match series 1-0, making that triumph their first-ever Test-series win, home or away.

New Zealand cricket pay tribute

"We're deeply saddened to note the passing of former Test batter and educator Bruce Murray, aged 82. 'Bags' (as he was known) played 13 Tests between 1968 and 71, averaging 23.92. He was the grandad of WHITE FERNS Amelia and Jess Kerr. Our thoughts are with his family and friends," said New Zealand Cricket (NZC) through its men's and women's team Twitter accounts.

Holds unique record

Murray was also only one of three international cricketers to take a wicket and not give away any runs, when he bowled an over against India during the third Test in Wellington in 1968, and dismissed opener Syed Abid Ali.

Overall, Murray played 102 first-class matches, majority of which came for Wellington in domestic cricket, and amassed 6257 runs at an average of 35.55, including six centuries. His family has continued to be present in New Zealand cricket circuit.

Cricket family

His daughter Jo Murray and his son-in-law Robbie Kerr both played for Wellington in domestic cricket, while his granddaughters Amelia Kerr and Jess Kerr are current cricketers for New Zealand women's cricket team.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Test Cricketer Bruce Murray earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and friends in particular his daughter Jo our wonderful PDM and his grand daughters, current White Ferns Jess and Amelia Kerr," said NZ Cricket Players Association in a tweet.

