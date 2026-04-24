Former India Spinner Harbhajan Singh Reflects On Evolution Of The Game, Importance Of Five-Day Format, & Decline In Classical Spin Bowling | file photo

Mumbai: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh feels players who adapt to the changing nature of cricket move forward, while those who fail to adjust remain stagnant.



The 'Turbanator' was speaking as part of a discussion organised on the occasion of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's 53rd birthday by The Legends Club at the Cricket Club of India's (CCI) CK Nayudu Hall.

The discussion was moderated by former India cricketer Yajurvindra Singh and also had Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) President Ajinkya Naik present on the occasion.



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Harbhajan opined that the game itself is evolving rapidly, particularly with the rise of shorter formats but stated that nothing surpasses the value of Test cricket.



He believes Test cricket remains the purest format, one that challenges a player in every possible way. Playing 100 Test matches, he said, was the biggest milestone of his career.



When he began his journey, he had aspired to emulate Kapil Dev. While acknowledging that no one can truly match Kapil Dev, he set a personal goal of playing at least 100 Tests.



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Harbhajan attributed his achievement to both hard work and faith. He said that despite putting in the effort, nothing happens without divine will. Representing India in 100 Tests and joining an elite group of players is a proud moment for any cricketer. However, he expressed concern that fewer players may reach such milestones today due to the dominance of T20 cricket.



He maintained that technically sound players will continue to succeed across formats. Yet, he worried for the future of Test cricket, especially as shorter formats like T20 and even T10 gain popularity worldwide.

In his view, governing bodies such as the ICC and BCCI must prioritise Test cricket.

He emphasised that the format offers the highest quality of competition and produces the best cricketers. The five-day structure ensures that conditions evolve, requiring players to constantly adapt their strategies and mindset.



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"To save Test cricket, we have to have more Test cricket," Harbhajan remarked.



The former spinner stressed the need to prepare pitches that allow matches to last the full five days rather than ending in two or three. He pointed out that marquee series such as the Ashes continue to draw significant crowds because they offer sustained contest and drama. India, too, can replicate such engagement by ensuring balanced pitches for Test matches.



Recalling the historic 2001 Test in Kolkata, he highlighted how the format allows dramatic turnarounds.



India, once in a losing position, staged a remarkable comeback against Australia. Harbhajan’s performance, including his famous hat-trick, played a pivotal role. The match demonstrated how perceptions can change within a five-day contest, reinforcing the unique appeal of Test cricket.



He also expressed concern over the declining emphasis on Test cricket among younger players, many of whom prefer T20 leagues such as the IPL. He suggested that the Test cap should carry distinct prestige and recognition, as it represents the highest honour in the sport.



Turning to spin bowling, Harbhajan observed a noticeable decline in the art. He said that modern spinners often focus on containment rather than wicket-taking.

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According to him, the essence of spin bowling lies in imparting turn and deceiving the batsman in flight.



He cited examples from recent matches, contrasting bowlers who actively try to spin the ball with those who do not. He argued that even if a spinner concedes runs, attempting to turn the ball increases the chances of taking wickets.



Harbhajan also spoke about the mental aspect of bowling. He believes many modern players fear being hit and therefore avoid flighting the ball. In contrast, successful spinners possess courage and a strong mindset, focusing on dismissing batsmen rather than merely restricting runs.



Reflecting on past greats such as Bishan Singh Bedi, he explained how classical spin involved loop, drift and bounce, which troubled batsmen despite appearing slow through the air. He emphasised that mastering these elements is essential for success across formats.



He concluded that while skills remain important, mindset is the key factor missing in modern cricket. Training must focus not only on technique but also on developing the intent to take wickets and dominate the game.