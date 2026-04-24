Indian Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Celebrates 53rd Birthday With Fans & Family As He Cuts Cake Outside His Residence In Mumbai; Video

PTI/Sachin Tendulkar/X/Instagram

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar marked his 53rd birthday in a heartwarming way, stepping out of his residence to celebrate with fans who had gathered to wish him on his special day.

The iconic former Indian batter was greeted by cheers, applause, and birthday wishes as supporters assembled outside his home. In a simple yet emotional gesture, Tendulkar joined the celebration by cutting a cake in front of the crowd, acknowledging the unwavering love and admiration he continues to receive years after his retirement from international cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Dressed casually and visibly touched by the turnout, Tendulkar spent a few moments interacting with fans, waving, smiling, and expressing gratitude. The celebration reflected the deep bond he shares with cricket lovers, many of whom regard him as one of the greatest players in the history of the sport.

Widely celebrated for his extraordinary career with India and across world cricket, Tendulkar’s birthday has often been marked by fan gatherings and tributes. This year was no different, as social media was also flooded with wishes, highlights, and memorable moments from his illustrious journey.

The simple cake-cutting ceremony outside his residence added a personal touch to the occasion, once again showing why Sachin Tendulkar remains one of the most beloved sporting figures in the country.