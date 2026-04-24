Why Did Shardul Thakur Come As Concussion Substitute For Mitchell Santner During MI vs CSK IPL 2026 Match? Controversy Sparks Debate Among Fans

X

The IPL 2026 clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium sparked controversy after MI replaced all-rounder Mitchell Santner with Shardul Thakur as a concussion substitute. The decision came during MI’s heavy 103-run defeat and quickly raised questions about whether the substitution followed IPL rules.

The issue began when Santner injured himself while fielding, landing awkwardly on his shoulder after completing a catch during CSK’s innings. Although the injury appeared to involve the shoulder, match officials approved a concussion substitution, allowing Shardul Thakur to replace him and remain eligible to bat.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This move triggered debate because concussion substitutes are typically allowed only when a player shows symptoms of a head injury. According to IPL rules, the replacement must also be “like-for-like,” meaning the incoming player should closely match the role of the injured cricketer. Critics questioned whether Santner’s situation truly met concussion criteria or whether the rule was interpreted too broadly.

Mumbai Indians offers clarification

MI later clarified that the match referee approved the substitution after assessing Santner’s condition and medical input from the team. Reports suggest he had taken a heavy fall involving his head and upper body, which led officials to permit the change. However, the lack of clarity around the injury details fueled further debate among fans and experts.

The controversy overshadowed what was already a difficult night for Mumbai Indians, who were outplayed comprehensively by CSK. The incident has now sparked wider discussion about how concussion rules are applied in real time and whether clearer guidelines are needed to avoid confusion in high-stakes matches.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In summary, while the substitution was officially approved, the nature of Santner’s injury and its classification under concussion rules remains the central point of debate.