 Fact Check: Did MI Owner Akash Ambani Ask Fans To Leave Wankhede Stadium As Mumbai Indians Suffers Mammoth 103-Run Loss Against CSK?
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Fact Check: Did MI Owner Akash Ambani Ask Fans To Leave Wankhede Stadium As Mumbai Indians Suffers Mammoth 103-Run Loss Against CSK?

A viral claim suggested MI owner Akash Ambani asked fans to leave during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at Wankhede Stadium. However, the claim is unverified. While he left early during the Indian Premier League 2026 game, there is no evidence he directed spectators to exit, making the allegation speculative.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, April 24, 2026, 11:05 AM IST
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A claim circulating on social media suggests that Akash Ambani, owner of the Mumbai Indians, asked fans to leave the stadium during their IPL 2026 match against the Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium. The allegation emerged after videos showed him leaving the stands before the end of the match, sparking speculation about his gestures and intent.

However, this claim is unverified. While it is confirmed that Ambani exited the venue early during a difficult match for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2026 season, there is no clear or credible evidence that he instructed fans to leave the stadium.

The available footage does not conclusively show any directive toward the general crowd. His gestures appear ambiguous and could have been directed toward accompanying individuals rather than spectators at large. In the absence of verified information or official confirmation, interpretations linking his actions to crowd instruction remain speculative.

In conclusion, the claim that Akash Ambani asked Mumbai Indians fans to leave the stadium is not supported by verified evidence and should be treated as unconfirmed.

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