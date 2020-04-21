Former boxer Dingko Singh's cancer treatment disrupts due to lockdown

Former Asian Gold medallist, boxer Dingko Singh couldn't visit Delhi from his hometown Manipur for his liver cancer treatment due to the lockdown imposed amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The 41-year-old 1998 Asian Games gold medal winner has now sought assistance from the sports ministry for the same.

"With his condition being critical, it’s very urgent to take him to Delhi, where he was treated before as plenty of checkups and treatment were still pending. We had planned to visit Delhi at least 10-15 days ago, but due to the nationwide lockdown we are unable to travel,” his wife Babai Devi told The Indian Express in a telephonic interview.

Talking about taking assistance from the sports ministry, Devi added: "They have always helped us with the funds without any compromise. The last time also when he was admitted in the hospital, they helped us with the bills."

Singh first came into limelight in 1997 when he won at the King's cup in Bangkok, followed by a gold medal at the Asian Games in 1998.

He was honoured with Arjuna Award the same years, and Padma Shri in 2013.

Singh is credited for inspiring a generation of boxers in the country.

Singh is now at his home in Sekta, Imphal East.

“The local hospital is 20 kilometres away and it becomes extremely difficult for him to commute till there. So whenever it is necessary we take him, or else I consult the doctors,” Devi said.