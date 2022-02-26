Football's European Super League to be relaunched NEXT WEEK with Juventus, Barcelona and Real Madrid 'to reveal new proposals’

The controversial European Super League appears to not be completely dead as three of the continent's biggest sides are set to relaunch the competition next week, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

After years of speculation, plans for the ESL were first unveiled in April 2021 which sent shockwaves through the world of football.

The new league, which did not include promotion or relegation, was launched by 12 'founding members' including Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Tottenham. However, it faced a ton of opposition from fans that the league fell apart within 48 hours of its launch.

All six English clubs quit the league, receiving a fine from the Premier League as punishment, and shortly after all but three teams had left.

Now, those clubs are reportedly set to announce the return of the league with new proposals that would no longer mean there were permanent members.

The Telegraph reports that Juventus president Andrea Agnelli is due to speak on Thursday where he will unveil the new plans.

Among the changes will be the introduction of a traditional domestic league qualification and the clubs behind it also say it will allow for the creation of new teams in cities such as Luxembourg and Dublin.

The ESL was established due to growing discontent at the way UEFA ran its European competitions. The Telegraph claims that the three rebels will challenge what it calls UEFA's 'monopolistic' position on European football at a hearing in the European Court of Justice later this year.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 05:58 PM IST