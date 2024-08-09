Football Transfer News: Barcelona Announces Biggest Summer Signing, Dani Olmo Arrives From RB Leipzig For Deal Worth More Than €60m

Image: X

Spanish football giants Barcelona made their first major signing under Hansi Flick era by bringing in Dani Olma from RB Leipzig for a deal worth more than €60m. Olmo recently won the European Championship with Spain. The player signed a contract with the Club for the next six seasons, until 30 June 2030, and his buy-out clause is set at 500 million euro.

Homecoming for Dani Olmo

The 26-year-old returns to a club where he has spent playing for youth system. The striker arrived at La Masia in 2007 from Espanyol and after seven years he decided to further his career in Croatia, signing for Dinamo Zagreb. He left Dinamo Zagreb in January 2020 to sign for RB Leipzig.

Dani Olmo was one of the best playmakers in the Bundesliga during his fruitful spell with RB Leipzig. , and became a crucial part of the team that plays it's home match at the Red Bull Arena in the last four and a half years.

He played 150 matches for RB Leipzig scoring 29 goals and providing 34 assists. Olmo overcame many fitness issues and contributed to their DFL Supercup triumph last season.

Olmo is a versatile player who can play in various positions on the pitch. He can play out wide on either flank, as an out-and-out striker, playing just off the striker or even in midfield.

Dani Olmo's Farewell Message For RB Leipzig Fans

Before arriving to Barcelona, Olmo took to social media and thanked the Leipzig fans. He wrote, "A young club, a young player... We grew up, won our first trophies and made history together.Two Cups and the Super Cup are just some of the many unforgettable moments that'll always stay with me.Thank you @RBLeipzig, you’ll forever be in my heart."