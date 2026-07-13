FIFA World Cup 2026 Prize Money Soars To Record $871 Million, Champions To Earn Over $63.5 Million |

New Delhi: The ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 total prize money has reached a record high of USD 871 million, up 65 per cent from the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

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The financial expansion is driven by the inclusion of 16 additional teams, 40 additional matches, and record commercial revenue that the football governing body is reinvesting into the sport, according to official data.

According to FIFA's 2026 financial distribution announcement, the total pool is divided into distinct layers, including a performance-based prize pool of USD 655 million. The performance-based pool alone represents a 49 per cent growth compared to the USD 440 million allocated during the Qatar 2022 tournament. Every participating federation is set to receive a guaranteed financial floor regardless of their on-field results.

"Guaranteed base -- $12.5M per team," the report stated, clarifying that the amount consists of "A flat $10M qualification fee plus $2.5M preparation money, paid to all 48 teams regardless of results".

The tournament structure ensures that financial rewards scale directly with on-field progression. Teams reaching the group stage will earn USD 9 million in performance payouts, which increases to USD 12 million for the Round of 32, USD 16 million for the Round of 16, and USD 19 million for the quarterfinalists.

The final push from the quarterfinals to the championship represents an additional value of USD 31 million.

"Performance-based prize pool -- $655M," the FIFA distribution details noted, adding that the payout "Scales directly with on-field results, from $9M for group-stage elimination up to $50M for the champion".

Federations that reach the final rounds will experience a significant transformation in their total tournament earnings. The fourth-place finisher receives USD 27 million, the third-place team takes USD 29 million, and the runner-up secures USD 33 million in performance payouts. The tournament champion will secure the largest prize in the history of team sports.

"Champion's total payout: over $63.5M," the report states, outlining the final package.

The document mentioned that the figure comes from "Combining the $50M performance prize with the $12.5M guaranteed base and preparation funding, before any additional subsidies - $8M more than the champion earned in Qatar 2022".

The ongoing tournament, hosted jointly across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, features 48 competing teams playing a total of 104 matches.

Beyond the base and performance allocations, FIFA will provide additional team contributions to the participating nations. These consist of extra subsidies for delegation costs and ticketing allocations, which are explicitly aimed at supporting smaller federations during the expanded tournament.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)