Lisa Knows How To Turn Brand Endorsement Into A Fashion Statement; Stuns In Semi-Sheer Midi-Skirt At FIFA 2026 Match

By: Rutunjay Dole | July 11, 2026
BLACKPINK's Lisa made a stylish appearance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between Spain and Belgium on July 11, attending the match as Nike's global brand ambassador.
Rather than opting for a conventional sportswear look, Lisa effortlessly transformed a simple brand endorsement into a high-fashion courtside statement.
She began the look with a sleek black crop top, layering it with a black jacket that created a minimal & sporty aesthetic.
One of the standout styling moments was her low-rise bottoms, which subtly revealed the iconic Nike-branded waistband, adding a trendy Y2K-inspired touch.
Instead of sticking to athletic bottoms alone, Lisa elevated the outfit with a semi-sheer black midi skirt, instantly taking the look from sporty to sophisticated.
The skirt featured a high slit with transparent mesh detailing which was adorned with repeating brand logos, cleverly blending branding into the design without overpowering the outfit.
Completing the look with white sneakers, Lisa effortlessly turned a straightforward sportswear collaboration into a chic runway-worthy look.