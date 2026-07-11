Who Was Jayden Adams? South Africa's FIFA World Cup 2026 Midfielder Dies At 25

South African football has been left in mourning following the death of FIFA World Cup 2026 midfielder Jayden Adams at the age of 25. The talented midfielder, who represented Bafana Bafana on football's biggest stage just weeks ago, reportedly died on Saturday in Cape Town. His sudden passing has shocked fans and the wider sporting community, while authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.

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Who was Jayden Adams?

Jayden Oswin Adams was born on May 5, 2001, in Cape Town and emerged as one of South Africa's most exciting midfield prospects. He came through the youth ranks at Stellenbosch FC. Adams spent five seasons with Stellenbosch FC, making 139 appearances across all competitions and becoming a key figure in the club's rise. His consistent performances earned him a transfer to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, where he continued to impress in the Premier Soccer League.

He made his senior debut for South Africa in 2022 and went on to become a regular member of the national team. He earned nine international caps and scored two goals while helping Bafana Bafana secure a third-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. His performances in midfield earned him a place in South Africa's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jayden Adams cause of death

Adams' passing was confirmed by South Africa's minister of sport, Gayton McKenzie. He however did not disclose a cause of death. Police said they had opened an investigation after the body of a 25-year-old man was found at a house in Schotschekloof, a suburb in central Cape Town. Some reports allege suicide, but it could be independently confirmed.