Four Giants, Two Spots: Spain vs France & England vs Argentina Set For FIFA World Cup 2026 Semifinals

Kylian Mbappe/Mikel Merino/Harry Kane/Lionel Messi/Instagram

The FIFA World Cup 2026 has reached its business end, with the semifinal lineup now confirmed after a series of dramatic quarter-final encounters. England will face defending champions Argentina in a blockbuster showdown, while Spain take on France in an all-European clash, setting up two mouthwatering fixtures with a place in the final at stake.

England sealed their semifinal berth with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Norway, inspired by a sensational brace from Jude Bellingham. The Real Madrid midfielder delivered when it mattered most, overcoming an Erling Haaland-led Norway side to send the Three Lions into the last four. The result also produced memorable moments off the pitch, as former Borussia Dortmund teammates Bellingham and Haaland shared a warm embrace after the final whistle despite their fierce on-field battle.

Argentina, meanwhile, survived a stern test against Switzerland, eventually prevailing 3-1 after extra time. The reigning world champions were held to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes before finding another gear in the additional period. Alexis Mac Allister opened the scoring, while Argentina capitalized in extra time to book a semifinal date with England. The match also featured its share of controversy, including Breel Embolo's red card following a VAR review and a heated exchange involving Lionel Messi and the referee.

The second semifinal promises another thrilling contest as Spain prepare to meet France. Both sides have impressed throughout the tournament with attacking football and resilient performances under pressure. France, led by Kylian Mbappe, have looked clinical in the knockout rounds, while Spain's youthful squad has continued to showcase its technical quality and composure on the biggest stage.

With England vs Argentina and Spain vs France on the schedule, the FIFA World Cup 2026 is set for two heavyweight semifinal clashes featuring some of the biggest stars in world football. As four former world champions battle for a place in the final, fans can expect high drama, intense rivalries, and unforgettable moments in the race to lift football's most coveted trophy.