FIFA World Cup 2022: Madrid-born Hakimi scores audacious panenka to send Morocco through to the quarter-finals, Spain crash out

This was Spain's fourth World Cup loss in a penalty shootout, the most by a team on football's biggest stage |

Morocco knocked out 2010 World Cup winners Spain, 3-0 in a penalty shootout to storm into the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday in a crucial round of 16 clash.

Spain suffered a shocking defeat as no Spanish player could score in the shootout. This was Spain's fourth World Cup loss in a penalty shootout, the most by a team on football's biggest stage.

Spain and Morocco were unable to break the deadlock even after extra-time as both teams failed to grab their chances to score. The game went into the penalty shootouts to decide the winner.

Morcco from the spot

Morocco scored on their first kick through Sabiri but Spain's Sarabia found the post to help Morocco take the lead. Ziyech scored for Morocco again to give the African nation a 2-0 lead. Spain faltered again as Soler failed to put the ball past the keeper.

The score read 2-0 in the favour of the Moroccans and it looked like they would seal the game through the next kick but Simon kept Spain in the game as Badr Benoun missed to score.

Sergio Busquets had a lot riding on his shoulders as Spain looked to score their first goal but the captain was unable to find the goal with Bono making yet another safe.

Achraf Hakimi took the fourth kick for Morocco and placed his team in the quarter-finals as he scored through a Panenka kick.

Galore of chances

The second half saw both teams raising the bar and turning on the heat as they looked to take the lead, which had eluded them in the first half. The game got more intense with every passing minute.

Dani Olmo created the first chance for Spain as he hit on target from the free kick but Bono saw that the ball didn't let the ball find the back of the net.

Spain upped the ante by pushing forward in the hope of a goal but the resolute Moroccan defence stood like a wall to deny the Spanish team the lead.

Both teams produced moments of brilliance in the game but none could find the net as the second half also ended 0-0, with the game extending into extra time.

An electric first half in a crucial round of 16 clash between Spain and Morocco ended goalless at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday.

The last time these teams met was in the 2018 World Cup in the group stages where it ended in a 2-2 draw and a similar fierce battle ensued in the first half of the pre-quarterfinal here with both teams going all out for a place in the last-eight.

Spain in control

Spain started the half dominating as they controlled the initial minutes with greater possession. Morocco were awarded a free-kick in the 19th minute with Sergio Busquets committing a foul. The free-kick taken from 25 yards did not yield a goal as the ball went over the bar, failing to dip enough.

Marco Asensio made a brilliant run for the Moroccan box in the 26th minute blazing past the defenders but could not convert his attempt at the goal as he was bound by a tight angle and was able to only find the side-netting.

Morocco made an attempt through Noussair Mazraoui in the 33rd minute as the player tried to score through a long-range kick but was kept at bay by the Spanish goalkeeper.

Spain looked to attack at any opportunity they found but the Moroccan defence kept their cool and defended superbly to avoid the 2010 champions from taking the lead.

The Morocco players did find themselves within close range of the Spanish goal a few times in the dying minutes of the half but were unable to convert their chances.

A spirited effort from the Moroccans saw them keeping at par with the 2010 World Cup winners as the half ended with a scoreline of 0-0.