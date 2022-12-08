e-Paper Get App
FIFA World Cup 2022: Luis Enrique steps down as Spain manager after suffering pre-mature exit to Morocco

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Spain national coach Luis Enrique has announced his departure from international football days after Spain lost to Morocco on penalties in the round of 16 clash of the World Cup in Qatar.

In a statement by the Spanish football federation, it was confirmed that the 52-year-old head coach would part ways with the national team just days after his side were knocked out of the competition in Qatar. The decision came after both parties agreed to not extend his current contract which expires at the end of the year. 

“The RFEF would like to thank Luis Enrique and his entire coaching staff at the helm of the absolute national team in recent years,” read a statement on the Spanish FA website, which stated that a report had been sent to the president, suggesting a change in manager would be ideal for a "new project" to begin. It continued: “The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire Federation, which will always be his home.”

Enrique was initially hired in 2018 to revamp a national team that was struggling to move on from the golden generation of World champions from the 2010 World Cup.

Many would suggest that the former Barcelona coach did just that after introducing a host of youngsters like Pedri, Gavi and Ansu Fati.

It is reported that Enrique would be keen to get back into club management now that his stint with the national side has come to an end.

Spain began their World Cup campaign in superb fashion after blanking Costa Rica 7-0. The initial euphoria soon turned sour. La Roja drew 1-1 to Germany, lost 2-1 to Japan before losing in penalties to Morocco.

