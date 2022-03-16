FC Barcelona bring on Spotify as new main sponsor, stadium to be renamed 'Spotify Camp Nou'

Barcelona has signed on Spotify as its main sponsor in a deal that will carry the music streaming platform’s name on the shirts and stadium of the La Liga club.

Under the partnership, Barca’s stadium will be renamed “Spotify Camp Nou” in the first instance of the club adding a sponsor’s name to the title, Sweden-based Spotify said on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but a report from Catalan radio station Rac1 last month pegged the sponsorship agreement’s value at €280 million ($306 million).

“We are very proud to announce a pioneering alliance like this with a world-renowned organization like Spotify,” Barcelona President Joan Laporta said in a statement.

“This partnership will allow us to continue to bring the club closer to its fans and make them feel, even more, part of the Barca family through unique experiences … making it possible for us to connect with new audiences around the world.”

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 12:52 PM IST