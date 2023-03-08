'Fatwa aane wala hai bhai': Umran Malik receives vile hate messages for celebrating Holi with SRH teammates

As the festival of colours is celebrated in India, cricketers have been up and about posting their wild celebrations on social media. After the Indian cricket team posted pictures of the team bus with players painted in colour, Indian pace star Umran Malik also took to social media to his celebrations. Umran, who is currently training with his IPL franchise, posted a picture with a few of his Sunrisers Hyderabad teammates celebrating Holi.

Umran, who hails from Jammu & Kashmir, received unnecessary hate comments on the picture he posted.

"Fattwaa.aane wala hai bhai", said one user on Umran's post

Earlier last month Umran was seen refusing the the welcome tradition of tilak on the forehead while arriving at a team hotel during the New Zealand series.

One user took the opportunity to remind Umran of the incident he refused the Hindu tradition of applying tilak but in this instance celebrating Holi

"Lo tum tika na lagane ki bat kar rahe the yeha to pura gulal hi laga liya Burnol dedo andho oo bhai"

Umran was also targeted for being a resident of Kashmir which shares a volatile relationship due to India's hostile neighbours Pakistan.

"Han vai indian hone ka certificate mil jayega abb."

