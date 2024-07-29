F1: Outgoing Ferrari Driver Carlos Sainz To Join Williams Racing Next Season After Signing 2-Year Deal

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz | Pic: Twitter

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz has signed a two-year contract with Williams Racing with options to extend which will come into effect from the next Formula 1 season. The Spanish driver will race alongside Thailand's Alex Albon in the 2025 season after losing his current Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

In his Formula 1 career to date, the 29-year-old has achieved three race victories, 23 podiums, over 1,100 career points and is currently sitting fifth in this season’s Drivers’ Championship.

After becoming the only non-Red Bull Racing driver to achieve a race victory in 2023, Sainz most recently took victory at this year’s Australian Grand Prix, just ten days after surgery for appendicitis, and has scored four further podiums so far this season. Sainz has had no shortage of suitors, with Williams, Sauber/Audi and Alpine all keen to get his signature – but it was James Vowles’ Williams project that ultimately got the Spaniard’s seal of approval.

New team new challenges

Sainz said Williams is the right place for him to continue his Formula 1 journey and vows to bring the team to the front of the grid. “I am very happy to announce that I will be joining Williams Racing from 2025 onwards. It is no secret that this year’s driver market has been exceptionally complex for various reasons and that it has taken me some time to announce my decision. However, I am fully confident that Williams is the right place for me to continue my F1 journey and I am extremely proud of joining such a historic and successful team, where many of my childhood heroes drove in the past and made their mark on our sport," he said in a statement.

"The ultimate goal of bringing Williams back to where it belongs, at the front of the grid, is a challenge that I embrace with excitement and positivity. I am convinced that this team has all the right ingredients to make history again and starting on January 1 I will give my absolute best to drive Williams forward alongside every single member of the team," Sainz added.

Williams Team Principal, James Vowles said, “In Alex and Carlos we will have one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid and with huge experience to guide us into the new regulations in 2026. Their belief in this organisation’s mission demonstrates the magnitude of the work going on behind the scenes. People should be in no doubt about our ambition and momentum as we continue our journey back to competitiveness – we are here, we are serious and with Dorilton’s backing we are investing in what it takes to return to the front of the grid.

“I also want to thank Logan for everything he has done for the team and know he will continue to fight hard for us in the races ahead."