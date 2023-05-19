 Explained: Why Delhi Capitals will wear rainbow jersey in their IPL 2023 fixture against CSK
Explained: Why Delhi Capitals will wear rainbow jersey in their IPL 2023 fixture against CSK

IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals announced that they will be wearing a special rainbow jersey for their final game against the Chennai Super Kings.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 06:13 PM IST
article-image

Delhi Capitals, led by David Warner, will don a special rainbow jersey for their final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). This unique jersey has been a part of the Delhi-based franchise's tradition for the past two IPL seasons, starting from 2020, as they aim to celebrate India's diverse culture and unity.

article-image

Proceeds to foundation

During the 2022 IPL season, DC wore the rainbow jersey during the second innings of their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The jersey was later auctioned, and the proceeds were directed towards supporting the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Karnataka.

The official Twitter account of Delhi Capitals shared the exciting news, accompanied by a picture of the jersey. In their tweet, they expressed their enthusiasm for wearing the special jersey in their upcoming match against CSK.

"Ending our #IPL2023 campaign on a Rainbow note! Our boys will be donning these special threads in our last home match of the season at #QilaKotla #YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvCSK."

Delhi look to disrupt table standings

After securing a victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Delhi Capitals (DC) are gearing up for their next match. Rilee Rossouw was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive 82-run innings off just 37 balls. Prithvi Shaw also made a remarkable comeback, contributing a half-century to help DC post a formidable total of 213 runs on the scoreboard.

DC's bowling attack proved to be too much for PBKS to handle, leading to their defeat. Despite their recent success, DC finds themselves in a challenging position in the points table. With only five wins from 13 matches, they have been eliminated from the playoff race and currently occupy the ninth spot. However, DC still has a crucial role to play in the tournament, as they can potentially impact the playoff chances of the Chennai Super Kings.

