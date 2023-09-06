Explained: How Did Afghanistan Miss Out On Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Qualification?

Afghanistan were left heartbroken after their narrow loss to Sri Lanka. | (Credits: Twitter)

Afghanistan cricket team made a massive miscalculation during their run-chase against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 game against Sri Lanka in Lahore on Tuesday. As a result, they were knocked out of the competition, with Sri Lanka sneaking through to the Super 4 stage. After restricting co-hosts Sri Lanka to 291, the Afghans had to chase it down in 37.1 overs to qualify for the Super 4 stage.

Veteran all-rounder Mohammad Nabi led their charge with a 32-ball 65, while Rahmat Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi also made critical contributions with 45 and 59, respectively. It was a see-saw contest as Afghanistan drew themselves closer to achieving the unthinkable. Even as Afghanistan had lost 7 wickets, the lower order batters kept the big hits coming.

Rashid Khan, one of the able lower-order batters in their ranks, struck three boundaries in the 38th over to leave Mujeeb ur Rahman with 3 runs to score off the first ball of the 38th over. Nevertheless, part-time spinner Dhananjaya de Silva had Mujeeb caught at long-on. Despite that, Afghanistan were not out of it as they had an opportunity to qualify.

Following were the scenarios that Afghanistan were unaware of that should have got them through to the Super 4 stage:

Afghanistan could have mustered 294 in 37.3 overs

Afghanistan could have made 295 in 37.4 overs

Afghanistan had to score 296 in 38 overs

Afghanistan were to make 297 in 38.1 overs

In case Afghanistan had scored 295 in 37.5 overs then the NRR of both Afghanistan and Sri Lanka would have been tied. It would have come down to a coin toss in that particular scenario to determine who will go through to the Super 4 stage.

Afghanistan had up to 38.1 overs to reach the Super 4 stage by levelling the score of 291 and then hitting a six.

How did Afghanistan miss out on the Super 4 qualification?

Afghanistan's score at Mujeeb Ur Rahman's dismissal, which came after 37.1 overs, was 289/9. Afghanistan's Last man or No.11 Fazalhaq Farooqi had to make sure that powerful hitter Rashid Khan soon went back on strike. However, Dhananjaya de Silva's back-to-back dot balls prevented them from stealing a single.

Farooqi was declared LBW after being trapped by the Sri Lankan off-spinner in a close encounter that Afghanistan lost. In the end, Afghanistan could have qualified had they made 6 off the next 3 deliveries.

Hence, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh advanced to the Super 4 stage from Group B, while India and Pakistan progressed from Group A.

